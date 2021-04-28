The Falcons fate is in their own hands and they know it.
Captain Dylon Klidonas had seven kills and four aces, as Niagara Wheatfield moved one step closer to securing a playoff spot by knocking off Kenmore West in three sets, Wednesday night at Kenmore West.
Winning by scores of 25-17 in all three sets, the Falcons improved to 6-3 in the Niagara Frontier League. But the greater focus is on Class 2A standings. This year, only the top eight teams in each class will qualify for the Section VI playoffs.
The Falcons are currently battling with West Seneca West and North Tonawanda over positions sixth through eighth. Second-year coach Jeff Steinel said the more wins they collect the less they will have to worry about scoreboard watching and the complicated scenarios of hoping others teams help them out.
"It's certainly a good feeling (knowing) we control our own destiny," Steinel said. "However, what I stress to my team is we need to continue to grow every single game, get better and better. Because once you do reach the playoffs, you're playing the best of the best teams. So if we stay at the current level, we make playoffs, that's great, exciting. However, we've got to make our team better and elevate to the next level so that we can compete with the best of the best."
N-W is getting the job done with a junior heavy line-up that is led by Klidonas, who plays outside hitter. Klidonas said you can see the growth and improvement in the team with each passing day.
"As we go on, its just obvious to everyone (that) we're doing better as a team," Klidonas said. "When we get going as a team, when we're all together, it's golden. We're good."
Assistant captains senior Tyler Coleman (libero), and juniors Joe Dyer (outside) and Jacob Walter (middle/right side) also provide leadership and solid play on the court.
A brief Covid pause prior to their first scheduled game presented the Falcons with a bit of a hurdle. But once they hit the floor, they've been steadily getting better with each day, which is exactly what Steinel was hoping for.
"Our biggest thing is the things that we go over in practice, we need to introduce them into the game," Steinel said. "We need those little tips and strategies. Being in the right spot. Doing the right things at the right time. "
Klidonas agreed with his coach saying it's a matter of staying sharp and not letting complacency creep in. Especially as they try to close in on a playoff spot.
"We're always going 100 percent every game, no matter what our season record is, no matter what the score of the game is," Klidonas said. "One hundred percent every game cause (a win) is never guaranteed."
Junior setter Nick Paszt has kept the offense rolling while Tyler Coleman has been the heart and soul of the defense. Notching eight digs and two aces against Ken-West, Coleman always manages to be in position to keep the ball in play. He's also been consistently strong in serve receive.
Joe Dyer also had six kills and seven aces in the win over Ken-West.
The Falcons have now won four games in a row without having dropped a single set. They host Lockport on Friday, before wrapping up the season on the road at North Tonawanda and Grand Island next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.