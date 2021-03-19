It may not have finished the way the program would have liked, but Niagara Wheatfield boys swimming did a bang up job in 2021.
The Falcons were able to go 4-1 in the Niagara Frontier League this winter, their lone loss a 94-92 result to league champion Lewiston-Porter. And although NW was knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Section VI Erie Bracket, there was much to applaud about this season.
Falcons head coach Mike Corsaro was "amazed" by how well his team performed considering the circumstances. There aren't too many coaching guides on working through a pandemic, but Corsaro was most excited to work with a group that had such a high work ethic.
"They really put the time in, they put the effort in, in that short time we had. It was a nice team effort," Corsaro said. "I mean this was right across the board, this wasn't (just) the guys that earned that record, this was a huge team effort. I'm just excited about the team success that we had, I mean the team performed so well."
That record Corsaro alluded to is the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ryan Wagoner, Chris Congi, Cole Scofield and Paul Wissel, as the quartet set a new NW pool record of 1:32.18.
Not only was that the fastest 200 free relay time throughout the NFL, Wissel — the youngest member of those four as a sophomore — was .08 seconds away from breaking the Falcons' all-time 200 individual medley record, as he topped the NFL with a time of 2:04.22 to go along with his league-best time in the 500 free (5:03.81, 16 seconds ahead of second place).
Knowing how close that senior trio is, alongside a standout 10th grader like Wissel, Corsaro was not surprised by what they were able to accomplish.
"It's a testament to ... they've worked together for four years, it's a group that's been together for a while," Corsaro said. "There's been a lot of maturity in that group. The one young man, Cole Scofield, I am so proud of the maturity that young man has shown. He has grown ... I've seen him when he was a young freshman to where he is now as a young man and what a growth I've seen in that young man."
Corsaro noted Wissel as being "really focused on being successful." He also shared how the successes of Wagoner and Congi can be attributed to having so much familial support backing them.
But like Corsaro mentioned prior, the Falcons had a complete team overall. He made sure to shed light on names like sophomores Vinnie Ciraolo and Jackson James, who Corsaro said are "as competitive as they come."
"Our season wasn't about that record and it's not about just those four boys and that record, it was about what everyone of these kids did," Corsaro said. "We came within two points of winning a league championship and going undefeated."
With the season being cut down from about 12 weeks to six, Corsaro liked how his team adjusted to the adversity. So his focus was to keep things as normal as possible once the boys hit the water. But seeing how his Falcons bought in to adhering to COVID protocols, Corsaro's team was able to run through smoothly, as none of his swimmers tested positive for the virus.
The pandemic was something Wagoner was not gonna let get in the way of reaching new heights as a senior. As the 2019-20 season ended, Wagoner began training six days a week, ensuring he'd be ready once the next season came.
Although the coronavirus posed a challenge throughout 2020, the senior only began to worry for his final campaign as the winter season looked to be in doubt. Keeping "a clear head space" and continuing the grind in the gym, Wagoner was able to come into the 2021 season good to go.
"This season meant a lot to me because ... I've been swimming for seven years and everything was leading up to this season," said Wagoner, who plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall.
"Because this was actually pretty much the first season that we had a chance to win the league and had a chance for a few of the records. So it was just really exciting every day getting in the water and swimming the practices and looking forward to the goals we had. And all the chances that we had, we tried to take 'em and we tried to do the best with what we had.
"So it was only a month-and-a-half to two-month season, but it went by super quick and we just tried to take advantage of everything that we could."
The one moment Wagoner will look back on this season will be throwing his swim cap off after the record-setting 200 free relay. Admittedly thinking back on it quite a bit, the senior recalls "going crazy with my boys" and just being in the moment to celebrate.
But a moment like that would not have come if Wagoner and this squad hadn't got the tutelage from Corsaro over the years.
"In seventh grade, I came into Niagara Wheatfield's pool, not knowing how to do anything in the water. I couldn't even float," Wagoner said.
"I had to have the JV coach teach me how to float. And everything that (Corsaro) has done for me, teaching me the strokes, teaching me drills and putting together these amazing practices, he really hit it out of the park. And it really comes out when we're swimming because our coach is all about being competitive. No matter if you're in the last lane, or you're in the first lane and you're the fastest kid on the team, or you're the slowest, you have a chance to win that race if you jump in the water."
Wagoner continued: "So he really stressed that to me. And swimming, honestly, just gave me that competitive outlook on life in everything I do nowadays. It just ... really comes from what my coach taught me and all the things that I've learned from actually swimming."
There isn't one specific moment in mind that coach Corsaro will think back to about this team. But how they came together overall is something that will always stick with him.
"I liked the way they gelled as a team. I liked the importance that every kid had on the team. Like I always say, we're only as strong as our weakest link," Corsaro said.
"I liked the fact that kids stepped up. ... Like the kid that gets fifth place and fourth place, their points are as huge as the first-place points, when you're looking at trying to win a meet. And this group, just really as a group, just really stepped up big to help each other and support each other. I was proud of that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.