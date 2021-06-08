NW baseball zeroing in on an NFL championship

KENMORE — Niagara Wheatfield baseball coach Jim Hagerty wanted his team to set two main goals.
Goal No. 1: Win the Niagara Frontier League. Goal No. 2: Win sectionals.
Couple that with the mission of trying to get a little better each day and you have the 2021 Falcons.
"Honestly we just wanna play better," said Hagerty on Monday after taking on Kenmore East. "I really don't feel we got our stride yet. We had Ken-West, NT and Niagara Falls where we got up early and two out of three we let get away."
Hagerty, who always has the goal to never lose a season series, said that even though a couple of winnable games did slip away, he's still very encouraged by the fact that they have posted 10 wins overall (10-3 record).
Ben Eodice threw a complete game and Dakota Lansberry cracked a three-run home run as the Falcons beat Kenmore East, 7-2, on Monday. A sign of growth as a team was also evident in this win.
NW jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Falcons weathered a Bulldog comeback, but didn't let this game slip through their fingers.
With the win the Falcons improve to 9-2 in the league and move one step closer to their first NFL title share since 2009. Shooting for their first outright league crown since back-to-back titles in 2006-07, the Falcons know they still have work ahead as five more league games await them.
Niagara Wheatfield has been leaning on its four veterans in Eodice, Andrew Stillinger (SS/P), Tyler Walton (IF/DH) and Ben Shapiro (1B/P). They are the only remaining players from the 2019 squad that lost to Kenmore West in the Section VI Class A-1 title game.
"We kinda got that chip on our shoulder," said team co-captain Stillinger. "We lost (the sectional finals) then we got last season taken away from us. We lost a lot of good seniors that didn't get to play last year so we kinda want to win it for them."
Stillinger said while it was difficult to digest losing the sectional title game, they were still filled with a sense of optimism for 2020 because they had such a strong team coming back. Losing that season to Covid was a gut punch nobody could have seen coming, though.
So this group wants to see it through for the Class of 2020 who never got to play their senior year.
"That's kind of it right there ... we want to play for our buddies," Stillinger said.
But missing last year was also tough on this year's crop of senior leaders because they missed that all important junior year. That's a time when a voice of leadership usually comes to the forefront.
"You see the leaders ahead of you and you just kind of (put yourself) in their shoes and do what they did," Stillinger said.
Losing last season created a ripple effect of challenges for everyone. Those on the cusp of varsity missed a year of sharpening their skills and gaining confidence.
Centerfielder Mark Kuhn is one such player. He is balancing the expectations that come with being a senior and the reality of being a varsity rookie. But Hagerty said Kuhn has been playing well and giving his all.
This team also lost out on its traditional spring trip, which has always been instrumental in building team chemistry. Even without that trip, their bond is still remarkably tight.
Co-captain Mike Huff has been solid at catcher, while Eodice has been the ace of the rotation as he picked up his fourth win of the year against Ken-East.
"He's the workhorse," Hagerty said. "He was ready to go for the short preseason, he came ready to go which was nice."
Hagerty added to this point that he likes the way guys have shared the load. If one or two guys are having a bad game, others step in and get the job done.
"We'd all like to be hot on the same day in two weeks," Hagerty said.
NW looks to get its 10th win in NFL play at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston-Porter.
