NU women's hoops tips-off 2020-21 season

Niagara University's women's basketball team will open its Division I schedule against Binghamton, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles opened the 2020-21 season with exhibition action on Monday, knocking off Division II Mercyhurst, 75-63.
Guiding NU in the win was Cheektowaga native Angel Parker, as the Cardinal O'Hara alumna scored a career-high 21 points, adding five rebounds, four steals and three assists. The Purple Eagles also got double-digit scoring efforts from Kyra Grimshaw (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Olivia Mason (13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals).
Although it was on limited attempts — five of nine from the field — NU was able to shoot 55.6% from deep in the win.
Next up for the Purple Eagles is Binghamton University, as the Bearcats come in with an 0-1 record after falling to Fairleigh Dickinson University Wednesday night. Their leading scorer was Denai Bowman, as her 22 points were the only double-figure total for any Bearcat.
NU and BU last matched up in 2019, as the Bearcats took a 74-55 victory at home. Bowman scored 13 points that outing, but she could be without the top two scorers from that game, with Kai Moon (25 points) closing out her tenure last season, while Kaylee Wasco (17 points) is still on the roster but did not play in the FDU game.
The Purple Eagles still remain 6-2 all-time against the Bearcats, though, as that loss last season snapped a six-game winning streak for NU in this series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.