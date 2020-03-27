NU's Waterman enters transfer portal

Niagara's thin front line took a hit Friday.
Noah Waterman, a 6-foot-11 freshman from a tiny town in the Finger Lakes, put his name in the NCAA's transfer portal, according to recruiting website VerbalCommits.com.
The Savannah native played just seven games for the Purple Eagles, averaging 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 22.1 minutes. He started five times before an ankle injury suffered Dec. 8 against Cornell ended his season.
Under NCAA rules, Waterman should be eligible for a medical redshirt, which will give him four years of eligibility wherever he lands.
Waterman was the final recruit of Patrick Beilein's first incoming class at Niagara. He was a relative unknown, putting up huge numbers for the tiny Finger Lakes Christian School in Seneca Falls. As a senior, he averaged 33.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.9 blocks while winning MVP of the Empire State Christian Athletic League.
Waterman was a 6-2 guard as a sophomore in high school before a growth spurt put him on the college radar. His shooting — he hit 42.9% from deep over his seven college games — ball skills and size made him a lottery ticket for Beilein and then Greg Paulus.
Another school will get to see if that ticket hits.
If Waterman does transfer — almost all players who enter the portal do — Niagara will be left looking for more help up front than it already was. The Purple Eagles ranked second-to-last in the country in rebounding margin this season.
They return seniors-to-be Greg Kuakumensah and Nicholas Kratholm while 6-11 Touba Traore has committed to sign. Including Waterman's, Paulus has two open scholarships to play with.
