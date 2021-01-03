NU men, women salvage weekend splits

POUGHKEEPSIE (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Niagara topped Marist 86-72 on Saturday.
Nick MacDonald also drained five 3-pointers, adding 15 points for Niagara (4-4, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Raheem Solomon added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kobi Nwandu had 13 points, making all eight free throws, and Justin Roberts scored 11.
MacDonald and Solomon did their damage off the bench, helping NU hold a 39-14 advantage in bench points.
The Purple Eagles hit 10 of 16 3-pointers en route to a 51-37 halftime lead and finished 24 of 25 on free throws for the game.
Ricardo Wright had 19 points for the Red Foxes (6-2, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak — including a Friday night win over Niagara — came to an end. Jordan Jones added 17 points, four assists and four blocks. Javon Cooley had 15 points.
Cooley and Wright each made four 3-pointers.
The Purple Eagles host Rider on Friday and Saturday at the Gallagher Center.
Parker shines in women's first win
Cardinal O'Hara product Angel Parker treated visiting Iona like Nardin, posting 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five steals as the NU women picked up their first win of the season Saturday, 81-63 at the Gallagher Center.
Parker was one of four Purple Eagles to set a new career high in points, joined by Ally Haar (19), Maddy Yelle (10) and Kyra Grimshaw (8). NU held its biggest advantage at the charity stripe, where it went 24 of 32 compared to just 6 of 12 for Iona. NU also had sizable edges in rebounds (39-29 and fast-break points (22-4).
Juana Camilion had 23 points for Iona (4-5, 3-3 MAAC), which beat the Purple Eagles' in Friday's series opener.
This weekend was the first regular season action for Niagara (1-1 MAAC), which missed all of December due to a COVID-19 pause.
The Purple Eagles hit the road for this weekend's series at Rider.
Canisius men earn weekend sweep
BUFFALO (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the last 36 seconds and Canisius held off Saint Peter’s 63-60 on Saturday, completing a weekend sweep.
Malek Green added 11 points for the Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), and Jordan Henderson chipped in 8 points.
Fofana made 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and hit two 3-pointers with two steals and four assists. Jacco Fritz had seven rebounds for Canisius, which defeated Saint Peter's Friday night also.
Saint Peter’s trailed 32-29 at halftime but managed a season-low 31 points in the second half on 9-for-26 shooting.
KC Ndefo had 15 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (6-5, 3-3). Daryl Banks III added 12 points and six rebounds. Matthew Lee and Doug Edert each had 10 points.
Canisius women take COVID pause
The Canisius athletic department announced Sunday afternoon that the women’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result among a “Tier 1” member of the program.
Earlier on Sunday, Canisius, Siena and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced that the women’s basketball game between the two schools, scheduled for 1 p.m. that day, was being postponed due to COVID-19 protocol and contact tracing within the Golden Griffin program.
With this announcement, both games of the Canisius-Siena women’s basketball series have officially been postponed. The MAAC has announced those two contests will be played at the Koessler Athletic Center Feb. 19-20.
Additionally, Canisius’ scheduled trip to Iona on Jan. 8-9 has been adjusted as well. Canisius will play at Iona Feb. 5-6.
