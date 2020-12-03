Over the last few years, Niagara hockey has been able to fill gaps in the team’s lineup through the NCAA transfer portal. Players like goaltender Michael Corson, forwards Walker Sommer and Jack billings and defensemen Jared Brandt and Croix Evingson have all joined the team after starting their college hockey careers in other places. While trades don’t exist in college hockey, the transfer portal allows players to reset, while also filling holes on their new team, said head coach Jason Lammers.
“In junior hockey and pro hockey, there are trades,” he said. “Sometimes, for whatever reason, these guys just need a fresh start.”
Corson spent the last two seasons at Denver University, where he enjoyed his time, but was looking for a chance to play more. Over two seasons with Denver, he started two games. Transferring to Niagara gives him that chance.
“I'm a guy that wants to play and wants to be the guy,” he said.
Corson’s coaches at Denver knew he wanted to play more, and were supportive of his transfer to Niagara. When he first started looking to transfer, he was looking for a school that checked all the right boxes in order for a transfer to make sense, both in terms of hockey and his education.
“It had to be a perfect fit for me to leave Denver,” said Corson, adding that he was still on a scholarship there when he first looked at transferring. “I loved DU, and it was like, if it's not a great fit somewhere else, or if everything doesn't line up, I'm not going to uproot my life.”
After talking to Lammers and learning about the program at Niagara, the mental checklist Corson was keeping on where he’d go next started to get checked-off. He’s also looking at playing professionally after Niagara.
“I loved talking to coach Lammers, and getting his view on hockey and just life,” he said.
It was important for Corson, who’s studying finance, to graduate with his master’s degree after four years.
“Education is so important to me and my parents, who were on-board with this whole thing, as long as it wasn’t going to impact my education negatively,” he said. “Things kept adding up, and finally, it was just too good to pass up.”
With the 2020-21 season possibly starting this weekend, Corson feels like he’s made the right decision. He loves the campus, the surrounding area and the fishing. He’s also excited about the team.
“I think we’re going to have one of the best, if not the best, team in our conference,” he said.
Sommer spent two seasons with Air Force, before transferring to Niagara. He’d like to pursue a professional hockey career after his time at Niagara as well, and figured transferring gave him the best shot. Again, Lammers was integral to making that happen.
“I came to Niagara because of coach Lammers,” he said. “I was in the portal for a few weeks, and he reached out to me, and he grew on me right from the start.”
So far, it’s been a great fit for Sommer, who’s looking to play his first games for the Purple Eagles this season. He loves the way the team feels more like a family than a divide between upper and lower classmates.
“Everybody hangs out with everybody,” he said. “You learn about other players, and the coaches. It’s an intimate hockey team.”
Evingson, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick for the Winnipeg Jets, transferred to Niagara from UMass-Lowell to get a fresh start, and prove what he can do on the ice. After speaking with Lammers, Evingson said he felt comfortable with the program.
“He values coming into work and earning your spot,” he said. “He’s really big on building better people first, and I think that’s an important thing to look at.”
Lammers said he and the staff look at every player who enters the portal, to see if they’d be a good fit at Niagara.
“The hockey world is pretty small,” he said. “So we either usually know the player or know of the player or know somebody that knows the player.”
While the player part is fairly easy to figure out, it takes a bit more time to find out how the player is as a person.
“We really spend a lot of our time working to find out if they're going to fit what we're doing here in our culture,” Lammers said.
Part of what prompted Lammers to speak with Corson in the portal was how much his teammates in Denver liked him. In Corson’s one start last season, he shut out Niagara, 4-0. After the game, his teammates mobbed him on the ice, which left an impression on Lammers.
“That left a real mark with me that while we're going to be able to get not only a good goalie, but someone that his teammates love,” he said. “Being a goalie to me is kind of like being a quarterback. If the guys love you, they want to play for you, wow, you can really do some things. And it was very evident that they want to do that for him.”
Lammers credited the current leadership group on the team, as well as past leadership groups, for how the team conducts itself, and attracting transfers.
“One of the best compliments of our group is that we’ve been able to limit cliques,” he said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily because of me, but because of the people that are in the organization and the staff that we’ve had here.”
Niagara Notes
The Purple Eagles are hoping to start the season Saturday at RIT and Sunday at home against RIT. Both games start at 5:05 p.m., and can be streamed through purpleeagles.com and flohockey.com. Previous series against RIT and St. Lawrence were postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
