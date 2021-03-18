NU hockey set for AHA semis

It’s been a weird, challenging year for Niagara hockey. Between quarantines and schedule breaks due to Covid-19, the team has been through the proverbial wringer.
Despite it all, however, they’re in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals against AIC this afternoon, after beating Mercyhurst and Robert Morris University in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
How have the Purple Eagles gotten to this point? Resiliency, positive attitudes and belief in each other.
“I just think that we're taking everything that comes in stride, and we're all getting closer together,” said defenseman and assistant captain Jared Brandt. “Like going through all of the adversity of guys not being able to practice for weeks at a time or whatever it is. I think it's definitely brought us closer and helped us with our run so far.”
Niagara (7-11-3, 3-9-3-1 AHA) takes on AIC (13-3-0, 11-1-0-1 AHA) at 2 p.m. in Springfield, Mass. The winner will go on to play either Canisius or Army in the AHA finals Saturday. It’s the second time in three years that Niagara has at least made the AHA semifinals. They played AIC in the AHA finals in 2019, while the playoffs last year were canceled the day they were set to get underway due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goaltending has also been a boon for Niagara, as Chad Veltri comes into the game against AIC with a .917 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. Last weekend against RMU, Veltri made 125 saves in the three-game series, including two games with over 40 saves.
Defenseman Zac Herrmann knows Veltri well, as the two are roommates. Veltri’s demeanor rubs off on the team as a whole, he said.
“His character off the ice leads into his play on the ice,” Herrmann said. “He’s just super calm back there for us.”
Veltri is different from most goalies in that he is “normal,” Herrmann said.
“I’ve never played with a goalie like him,” he said. “He just does his own thing. A lot of goalies throw the ball off of the wall or whatever, and he just sits there in his stall, and waits for the game. It's pretty crazy.”
Brandt said Veltri is a calming influence on the defensemen, because they know that he’ll come up with a save if they need him to.
“Having him back there radiates confidence through us as ‘D’ and just makes us more relaxed because we know if we gave up a little two-on-one or something, we know Chad's back there to bail us out,” he said. “It just radiates confidence to the d-core.”
Head coach Jason Lammers said Veltri puts a lot of work into his game away from the rink. That’s the part no one sees.
“I don't think people understand the time and effort that the players put into their craft away from the rink,” he said. “That's something I’ve noticed about Chad. He just takes care of his schoolwork, takes care of the person that he is and that plays out into the player that he is, too.”
The team is in a “good place” going into the game against AIC, Lammers said. He likes the way his team has coalesced around the adversity, and found a way to win in the playoffs. They’re playing for each other, and doing the little things right.
“We've earned the right to get here,” he said. “They haven't played a game yet. So, we've earned it. We've worked for it. And we feel like we're peaking at the right time.”
Forward Ryan Cox, who’s tied for the team lead with Jack Billings, Ludwig Stenlund and Walker Sommer with seven goals, said there were times when the team wasn’t sure they’d play again this season. Now that they are, they want to make the most of it.
“I think everyone just knew we had a solid group here and fought through the adversity and stuck with it,” he said. “We'd get our chance to get back and now we're taking full advantage of our opportunities. So, it's been great.”
Faceoff is set for 2:05 p.m. The game will be streaming on FloHockey.tv and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard at Tune-In.com.
