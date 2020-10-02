NU hockey hires Lidgett as assistant coach

John Lidgett, a former Division I player at Colgate and assistant coach in the United States Hockey League, is the newest member of the Niagara Purple Eagles coaching staff.
The 26-year-old from Calgary will fill the hole left when former assistant Andrew Boschetto moved on to become an assistant at Colgate.
“I’m super excited,” Lidgett said Friday. “Niagara is one of the programs in college hockey where people are saying there’s something really special going on. I feel really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that in any way.”
After four years at Colgate, Lidgett went on to play in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Huntsville Havoc. He got his coaching start as an assistant at Aurora University, a Division III program in Illinois, before joining the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL last season.
“The time in Des Moines was something that for my growth as a coach was awesome,” he said.
Niagara coach Jason Lammers said Lidgett brings charisma and energy to the role.
“We are excited to welcome John and Cara to our family, team and Niagara University,” he said, referring to Lidgett and his wife. “John’s intelligence, passion and teaching skills will enhance our student-athletes as people, students and players. John’s uncommon character, competence and elite ability to communicate will drive NU hockey’s journey toward regional dominance and national prominence.”
While Lidgett hasn’t worked with Lammers before, he did go through the recruiting process at Colorado College when Lammers was an assistant coach there.
“There’s kind of a prior relationship, where I kind of knew him from another life,” Lidgett said.
While the start of the season is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lidgett said he’s ready to get to work.
“I’m just extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the staff, and just as importantly, the players,” he said. “The group of guys that are there are an elite group of players. As a coach or in any profession, you want to work with the best guys in the profession. That's something that as a coach motivates you and it's something that I can't wait to do.”
