NU hockey fills out staff

Niagara University hockey named a second new assistant coach Monday, filling out head coach Jason Lammers’ coaching staff going into the 2020-21 season.
Lammers said Mark Phalon is Purple Eagles' latest addition behind the bench, joining the newly-hired John Lidgett on the coaching staff. Last year’s assistant coaches, Andrew Boschetto and Matt Nicholson, are no longer with the team. Boschetto left to take an assistant coaching position at Colgate University. According to a tweet from Mike McMahon, a reporter for College Hockey News, Nicholson resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Phalon comes to the Purple Eagles from the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he was an assistant coach for the Seawolves. Before UAA, Phalon was an assistant coach at Hobart College, a Division III program in Geneva, and a video coach with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
UAA eliminated its hockey program in August after years of on-ice struggles and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s still unclear when, or if games will be played in the Atlantic Hockey Association in 2020, as a start date to the season has yet to be announced.
Niagara finished fifth in Atlantic Hockey last season, posting a 12-18-4 overall record and a 12-12-4 conference record. The season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak as the Purple Eagles were preparing to take on Army in the AHA playoffs.
