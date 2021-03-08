NU hockey downs Mercyhurst

Joseph R. Berube, age 92 of Sanborn, on March 5, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis M. Hamann; and son, Dale J. Berube. Survivors include two children, Mark (Darlene) Berube of North Tonawanda, and Sharon (Paul) Seland of Sanborn; grandchildren, Eric Moje, Danielle Berube, David Be…