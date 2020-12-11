Niagara University baseball has an affinity for the Mauro family.
Canisius High School's Vincent Mauro committed to NU back in July, which Prep Baseball Report New York announced via Twitter. After helping the Crusaders to a Monsignor Martin championships as a sophomore, the Niagara Falls native, like many others, lost his junior season to the coronavirus pandemis.
Like most athletes this year, Mauro's offseason schedule was thrown out of whack, as he could only travel to places like Pennsylvania and Ohio for showcases. Even without his junior season to rely on, the infielder still kept in touch with NU head coach Rob McCoy, which proved to be a wise decision.
Since the NCAA extended its dead period at several points and gave players who lost last spring season an extra year of eligibility, Mauro came to the decision to stay home for college.
It also was a legacy decision. Jim Mauro, Vincent's father, coached the Purple Eagles from 1989 to 2001.
"Well I always used to see the pictures in the basement of him and his buddies actually keeping the grounds there at Niagara," Vincent said of his father, who now serves as Canisius HS athletic director. "... So it was always cool to know that he actually really started that program up and I always thought one day how cool it'd be to actually be playing for that same program. And now that dream has turned into a reality."
Growing up on the NU campus playing junior Purple Eagles hockey since age seven, Vincent has tons of comfort on Monteagle Ridge. One of his father's final hires as NU associate AD was former men's basketball coach Joe Mihalich, who often brought the younger Mauro along to his summer skills camps.
During 16 years on campus, Jim was a part of some of the groundbreaking moments in NU baseball history. He led the Purple Eagles as they were introduced into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and guided them to their first 25-win season in the MAAC and first regular season conference title.
The elder Mauro also played a piece in pushing for the head coach role to be full-time, as well as helping raise the number for athletic scholarships the program was allowed.
"I had some great help with friends. Mark Gabriele, whose son Michael is there, Mark used to help and other guys (too)," Jim said.
"We actually dug out the field and redid it and re-sodded it, we did the whole thing and we were really committed to the school. ... I was probably about 26 when I was coaching. When you're 26, you think you've got all the answers, and I think as 14 years went by, experience proved to be a great teacher. And as time went by, I had so many great guys come through the program there.
"But as I got longer into it, you really started to fine tune and get after guys that really wanted to make a difference. They were passionate about the game, and they were passionate about the school, and we ended up having some pretty good teams."
Having coached Vincent on the travel circuit, Jim was able to rent out NU's facilities at different points and give the kids the experience of playing on a Division I field. McCoy was never too far away from those events, allowing him to keep a close eye on Vincent in the process.
That allowed Jim and McCoy to bond as they chatted about the former's son. McCoy wanted to discuss the type of formula needed to get NU back on top in the MAAC, emphasizing recruits like Vincent who are thrilled to don the purple and black.
"When we sat down with Coach McCoy, he had said to Vincent ... 'We want guys who want this, who want Niagara, who want to play here, who want to be a part of this,'" Jim said. " ... Personally, I think those are things I learned as a coach that are very important, sometimes more important than talent."
Jim is glad his son will be next on McCoy's roster filled with local products, including the potential to play with Jake Bruning (Royalton-Hartland), Joe Dell'Oso (Starpoint) and Andrew Gault (Lockport), as well as an incoming class that includes Andrew Stillinger (Niagara Wheatfield) and Casey O'Bryan (North Tonawanda).
Calling Niagara a special place with great people, Jim feels good about Vincent carrying on the tradition. Pointing out the updated facilities and the Purple Eagles' season-opening win over then No. 14 Florida State last season, Jim understands why Vincent was intrigued by NU.
Vincent should bring tons of value to the Purple Eagles roster, as he intends to play third or first base and may even add an arm in the bullpen. His hope is to enjoy one last season this spring with the Crusaders, who will look to defend the MMAA title after a 10-8 season in 2019, including a 9-3 record in league play.
That is, though, if the pandemic cooperates.
"It was really unfortunately last year losing that season. We would've had such a great team, I know we did," Vincent said.
"The first week of practice, everyone just started buying in. We had just made the team, slotting our roster out and everyone was all in, we were ready to go. We wanted a good season and finish (as) champions, and unfortunately that week ended and we didn't see each other again until who knows when. I saw a couple of guys over the summer, but some of those guys went off to college and it sucked a lot that we didn't get to play, especially for the seniors their final year."
Vincent added: "And now this year ... I'm gonna appreciate everything that I get to do for Canisius this year, and get to play, and be a captain and a leader, and end the seasons as champions."
Jim is aware of how much the game means to Vincent.
"I can completely, honestly say he never once said no. He never said 'Well, I don't really feel like it,'" Jim said. "He was (like) 'Let's go take ground balls, let's take some swings, let's throw.' He really loves to play the game. I'm glad it's gonna happen at Niagara, and obviously I have an affection for the school, and it's certainly a help on our commutes to go watch him play home games."
After Friday's announcement that high-risk winter sports — basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — will be postponed until further notice, it's very questionable as to whether Vincent will be able to compete for the Crusaders' hockey team this season. In the meantime, he'll continue to work in Jim Fort's WNY Strikezone program until the winter and spring seasons look more clear.
One of the best parts of that is Vincent gets to work with the NU guys a year in advance, giving them a chance to develop a rapport early.
"It's cool to meet some of the guys who are already there and get to know them," Vincent said. "Even if they're leaving next year, or if they're gonna be there still, I get to see my future teammates. And just the atmosphere there, and practicing with those college guys is really cool. And it's gonna help in the long run."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.