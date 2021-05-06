NT, Tonawanda meet tonight in TNT Classic

The Jacks want to atone for a loss. The Warriors want to prove their last meeting wasn't a fluke win.
There might not be the pageantry of spirit week or the traditional luncheon, but there is a game. And that's what matters most.
The Tonawanda Warriors will play host to the North Tonawanda Lumberjacks when the 111th edition of the TNT Classic takes place at 6 tonight at Clinton H. Small Stadium
The game, which was not originally on the COVID-shortened Fall II schedule, was quickly put together through a joint effort by both sides over the past week.
"We heard it first in the locker room after our loss to Medina, our coach (Joe Kelly) asked if we wanted to play (NT)," said Tonawanda senior QB Justin Mangold. "Of course everybody was ready to play them then and there."
NT head coach Rick Tomm said that being able to step on the field one more time, against the rivals, means the world to his boys.
"The goal at the beginning of the season was to make the playoffs and get a sectional championship," said Tomm. "But now that we got Tonawanda to finish up the year, the kids are super psyched up for it, as well as their kids are, too. So it's gonna be great.
"The pageantry won't be there but the scoreboard is on and between the lines it's gonna be TNT and it's gonna go in the record books."
Had the game not come together, it would have been the first season without a TNT Classic since 1918. That game, ironically enough, was postponed due to the Spanish Influenza pandemic. Even though this game is still taking place in a consecutive school year, 2020 was the first calendar year in 102 years without the TNT Classic. In another unique twist, if football returns to normal in the fall 2021, will be the first time two TNT football games were played in a calendar year since 1943.
The last time the Erie Canal rivals clashed was on Oct. 18, 2019. The Warriors ended 18 years of frustration when they handed the Jacks a 23-0 loss on their brand new field. It was Tonawanda's first win over NT since 2000.
Tomm said his returning players want a shot at redemption.
"We have a lot of seniors that feel responsible or feel they need retribution for letting the school down on the streak," said Tomm. "My thought process was with the way it's set up we want to be playing playoff games. The rivalry we can pick up in the fall and some of the kids were really ticked off about that."
But the Warriors are just as passionate about starting a streak of their own as they want to prove last season's win was not an anomaly.
"We wanted to play them and prove that it wasn't a one-year fluke," Mangold said. "We wanted to prove that Tonawanda is actually different now a days. A lot of these guys are looking forward to the game to prove not only to the team but prove to themselves that they're not just fluke players."
The Warriors will look to Mangold and his fellow senior captains Dylan Carey (WR/CB) and RJ Woolcott (center) as well as kicker Hunter Hollock and Joey McDonald (RB/MLB) to lead them to victory.
"It's definitely strange not being the underdog this time for the first time in I don't know how long," said Mangold. "Our guys are definitely prepared and ready and know that we can control the game and play at our speed."
The Warriors (2-2) come into the game after back-to-back losses.
NT is 2-3, but have some momentum after back-to-back wins over Kenmore East and Starpoint.
"We're definitely on the upswing," Tomm said.
The Jacks will be leaning on core players like Anthony Andolina (LB), Aiden Ferry (DE/receiver), Nash Rieselman (WR/DB), center Chris Kinney, Ashton Kasprzak (G/DE) and senior WR Wally Wisniewski.
Tomm believes the time that Wisniewski spent at St. Joe's helped to broaden his world and gave him a new perspective on the kind of effort he would need to put in to succeed in athletics and life.
"He practices hard. The old school NT way," said Tomm, praising Wisniewski's work ethic.
Crediting his seniors for helping to restore that winning culture and demand for success, Tomm added that having former players like Ian Glhousen, Ben Bunker and Pat Angelhow on the coaching staff help drive home the message of how this is the game everyone takes with them for the long haul.
"They said, 'Yeah the playoff games were great, fine and dandy, but we remember TNT," said Tomm.
Two spectators per player for both home and visiting teams will be allowed for the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.