NT softball building foundation for the future

Every step, no matter how seemingly small, is getting the Lady Jacks closer to their destination.
As the North Tonawanda varsity softball team navigates the waters of the 2021 season, head coach Rachel Kielaszek's focus is on making sure her young squad understands that the path to success is a step-by-step, day-by-day journey.
This year's Lady Jacks are lead by a trio of skilled and high-character girls who understand their roles in shaping the team's future, junior shortstop Brianna Starr, junior pitcher/outfielder Lexi Brennan and the lone senior, third baseman Kaitlyn Samsel.
"I think it's important that we're building each other up," Samsel said. "Softball is such a mental game that you have to stay positive or you're just gonna fall apart."
Kielaszek said all three captains have done a an amazing job guiding the younger girls and setting the right examples.
They understand they might not necessarily be on the team when the current test of fire pays off in the win column, but the way they carry themselves shows all of the girls that the greater good of the team is what matters most.
Starr showed a perfect example of the team-first attitude in Wednesday's game against Kenmore West.
Kielaszek tried to interject a little bit of an additional spark by trying girls in different positions. She shifted Starr from shortstop to left field so freshman Kyler Shiesley could get some time at short.
Starr didn't complain or debate with her coach. She did what was asked of her with a smile.
"My captains are definitely a big, big, big part of this season," Kielaszek said. "They cheer on the team no matter what. Lexi is always just giving little pointers and Brianna is cheering them on. I couldn't ask for better captains."
Though the Lady Jacks collected just one victory in their first seven games, they understand that growth doesn't always show up in wins and losses. There are little victories along the way that set the foundation for success.
Things like the consistent play of promising freshman Jordan Shaffer in right field.
"She's a ball magnet," Kielaszek said. "That ball gets hit to her, she is right there."
Freshman Raygen Manzare has also played well.
Shiesley and Brennan give the Jacks a 1-2 punch in the pitching circle that will only be that much stronger next year.
The COVID-19 shortened season has resulted in just the top eight teams in each class qualifying for the sectional playoffs.
Even though the Jacks are teetering on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from the postseason, they aren't looking at the standings. They instead choose to concentrate on the positives.
"We're just keep improving," Samsel said. "I feel like every game we're getting better and better and it's really nice to see us going up and up and up."
Kielaszek was also encouraged by things she witnessed in a recent 7-3 loss to Kenmore East.
Sophomore catcher Bella Hooley going all out to catch a pop-up. And all three NT runs were scored thanks to alert, aggressive baserunning.
Those are just a few examples of how every girl is willing to battle to the end and never give up.
"It makes me smile a ton," said Kielaszek. "Every single game. Every single practice. They don't stop. They don't stop fighting til the end. And they know what they have to do to get to that winning point."
