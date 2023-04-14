Erika Kellar and her North Tonawanda teammates weren’t sure what to expect when the pilot season for flag football in Section VI launched last spring before bringing the inaugural Division I championship back to the Lumberyard, behind a 6-1 record.
Nalayah Bradley was not a member of the inaugural team at Niagara Falls yet felt she could make an immediate impact for the Wolverines due to her versatile skill-set and chemistry amongst other players through soccer and basketball.
One year later, the Lumberjacks and Wolverines look forward to not only expanding their own program’s histories but also the sport’s popularity and notoriety across Western New York as the sport now fields 27 teams across three divisions, including fellow Niagara County schools Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter.
North Tonawanda still has the expectation to win a second sectional title in as many years despite being bumped down to Division II in 2023 and will start their new journey when they travel to Williamsville East on April 18. Niagara Falls, meanwhile, will remain in Division I and will face the newly-merged West Seneca team on April 19 on the campus of West Seneca East High School.
To this day, Kellar is glad she tried out for flag football last year as a sophomore, noting the excitement level really took off once the girls realized the section was treating this like every other varsity sport and not like a typical PowderPuff game during T-NT Week.
“Going in, honestly, I didn’t know what I’d expect with it, but, I would say, it’s definitely one of my favorite sports now,” said Kellar, who also competes for NT in cross-country, indoor and outdoor track and caught an interception in last year’s title game versus Hamburg. “Seeing the banner hung up in the gym is really cool. Knowing that you were part of that team — and it was the first one — I’d say it’s really cool.”
While Katie Harrington returns for a second year on the NT sidelines, Mike Esposito takes over at Niagara Falls in 2023. Esposito, along with Christina Barstys and Joe Lozina, take over a Wolverines program that won two games under the leadership of Leah Ponticello — the school’s varsity girls soccer coach — and former Penn State linebacker Jason Vranic. While the majority of his coaching experience has come from the hardwood with stints including with Niagara County Community College men’s basketball and Niagara Falls boys and girls basketball, Esposito can relate to being around the sport of football as well as he was once a varsity letterman at the now-defunct Niagara Catholic High School and was a one-year assistant coach with Niagara Falls football in the early 1990s. Having watched film from last season along with having conversations with Clint Sanders — the flag football coach at Dodge County High School in Georgia — Esposito said he is excited to tackle the new sport while also implementing aspects from his decades-long career coaching.
“We’re trying to make it fun,” said Esposito, who has served as the Wolverines’ boys basketball JV coach the last two seasons. “At the same time, (we) want to work hard and make it an enjoyable experience. It’s more than about football. We talk a lot about our core values… Girls have to give inspirational quotes on integrity, responsibility, loyalty. … I would think girls are learning from the core values and hopefully it’s beneficial in the long run.”
Bradley is part of a group of play-makers Esposito spoke highly of. With a trio of Laritza Esponda, Azzaraya Porter and Trinity Law in a three-way battle for quarterback — as of Wednesday — the Wolverines plan to give the ball offensively to a core of Jah’zeara Carter, Ashanti Thomas, Choloe Thorton, Lawtorya Johnson and Jenesis Caffee. The Wolverines defense is expected to be led by the quartet of Jessica Griggs, Sha’neiyah Smith, Kierra Jones and Bradley, who will also be used as a receiver. But wherever she is lined up, Bradley is confident her knowledge of playing defense with her footwork will transfer over into flag football.
“In basketball, you always have to learn to move without the ball,” said Bradley, who strives to serve as a confidant amongst her teammates. “In flag, it also makes me think, move without the ball — and protect your quarterback.”
While Niagara Falls is starting a new page with four returnees, the Lumberjacks bring back 15 players from last year’s championship team, including Emily Zander, Kelsie Meredith, Paige Spatorico, and the Lyons sisters, Molly and Elizabeth on offense. Kellar, Arianna Kennedy, Taylor Sciandra and Raygen Manzare will anchor the defense. There is no clear-cut decision on who will lead NT at quarterback this season but the Lyons sisters, Manzare and Morgyn Mersdorf have all taken reps the last couple weeks in practice. The five new-comers to the Lumberjacks team notably includes Haleigh Suitor, who recently committed to Division III Nazareth for softball.
Recognizing the fact that the field has expanded to 27 teams total across Section VI, Harrington said the Lumberjacks are up for the challenge of defending their title and will rely on teamwork like last season.
“We have learned to trust but also know what one another’s strengths are,” said Harrington, who also coaches the school’s girls volleyball team. “We help each other with positioning but also with what they see on the field. We have plays that we will run but (we) trust in one another if we have to make an adjustment, based on what is seen by the other team.”
Because the majority of the team experienced last season together, Molly Lyons believes the momentum will carry over seamlessly, even as newcomers join. As the senior explained, competing in flag football is shattering barriers and challenging the decades-long stigma of football being a sport only for men.
“I think there's just a different feel to it, and just the fact that it’s new,,” Lyons said. “ And just the fact that it's new. So, I think everyone wants to try new things. And that gives it the edge.”
