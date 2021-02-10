NORTH TONAWANDA — The Lady Jacks are ready to go.
North Tonawanda girls basketball got the 2021 season going with a massive victory, handling two-time defending Niagara Frontier League champion Grand Island 63-28 on Tuesday evening. The Lady Jacks (1-0 NFL) put together an astounding defensive effort, holding 10 of the 12 Lady Vikings (0-1 NFL) to two points or less.
NT head coach Erin Strassburg is elated to be in this role, as the first-year head coach takes over for Peter Kennedy. A 2001 North Tonawanda graduate and former Lady Jack as well, Strassburg is looking forward to the unique season ahead with the red and navy.
"This is my alma mater so I'm getting to coach on the court that I used to play on," Strassburg said. "And it's been a whirlwind. We've gotten a week and a half under our belts, but I was preparing in the offseason so that when we got that OK that we could jump right into the season and we have."
Ultimately, Strassburg's mission for her girls this season is "to have fun and be competitive." Considering that COVID-19 nearly destroyed this season before it even started, the Lady Jacks' coach just wants to make sure her squad is taking in each moment and learning life lessons along the way.
"I really preach, I want to teach communication and skills that they're gonna take with them into the future, not just on the basketball court," Strassburg said.
Alex Buckley is now in the fold for NT, as the senior transferred from Cardinal O'Hara after contributing to the Lady Hawks' last two Monsignor Martin championship runs. Junior Kylie Miranto is back for the Lady Jacks as a third-year varsity player, as she and Buckley will split duties on and off the ball in the backcourt.
Fourth-year starter Paige Book is also back in her senior year after a third-team All-NFL selection as a junior. Senior Emily McNeill is another fourth-year player who returns to the Lady Jacks' starting five, and sophomore Emily Zander is back following a third-team All-NFL pick during 2019-20.
Buckley is excited to be back with the Lady Jacks and noted how welcoming the team has been. Thinking of how she nearly lost out on competing as a senior, the transfer discussed how special it is being back in the gym.
"Oh my gosh, it means absolutely everything. Because I mean, I've been so discouraged with everything with corona," said Buckley, who will play for the NAIA's Bethesda University in California next season. "And this is the only real light I've had except for committing to a college, this was really it, I was so excited when I found out. It's just something I really needed to pick me up."
Playing under Strassburg at the JV level, Miranto is relishing the chance to work with her former coach once again.
"She plays (things) smart when she tells us plays ... like when we came into the season, she knew that we were gonna be a fast team," Miranto said. "So she was all about defense, which is what we're planning on using as our strongpoint."
Miranto recalls the lopsided result from last season's matchup with GI, in which the Lady Vikings took a 67-29 win. The junior guard feels the season-opening win has motivated the group, giving them confidence as to what the rest of this season could be if they play to their capabilities.
Speaking of the win over GI, Strassburg hopes Tuesday's efforts can be used as "a building block" for 2021.
"We did the little things that you can't really coach," Strassburg said.
"It was just hustle and hard work and playing really good defense, that then will hopefully lead into our next game, where our shooting will progress and we'll be running through our offense a little more proficiently. But I just want to use that as a building block to just keep moving forward. And the intensity that we came out with I thought was wonderful and we need to just keep that going."
The Lady Jacks get back to work 7:30 p.m. today at CSAT.
