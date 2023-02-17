North Tonawanda girls bowling and both the Niagara Falls and Grand Island boys bowling programs all placed at the two-day Section VI championships that occurred this past Wednesday and Thursday at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga.
Behind four bowlers who knocked over 1,000 pins each, the Lumberjacks won the Section VI Division I girls bowling championship on Wednesday with a grand total of 5,429 pins, out-edging Kenmore by only 104 pins (5,325.) This is also the third consecutive season where North Tonawanda finished with the highest score among all Class B schools.
Junior Bridget Cake was one of five NT bowlers to compete in all six matches and finished third overall among all Section VI bowlers as she knocked down a team-high 1,205 pins, trailing only Maryvale’s Emma Jones (1,373) and Jillian Yarnes (Orchard Park.) Emma Snowman (1,121) and Allison Cake (1,090) and Tessa Moderacki (1,028) all knocked over 1,000 pins while Sophia Haley finished with a total score of 985 pins for NT.
On the boys side, Frontier won the Division I championship by knocking down 6,376 pins with Niagara Falls (6,345) and Grand Island (5,981) rounding out the top three in Thursday’s action.
Senior captain Aiden Strack had the second highest finish among all Section VI bowlers and the most by a Class A bowler with a total of 1,404 knocked pins through six matches. Strack only trailed Starpoint’s Nick Brady (1,435) for the overall finish.
Grand Island senior captain Talon Newton led the Vikings with a total score of 1,354 and finished fourth overall among all Section VI bowlers. Teammate and freshman John Coram finished tied for seventh with Lancaster’s Derek Blenski for a total score of 1,313 pins.
Other Wolverines who rolled in all six matches were Shawn Hall (1,271 pins), Marc D’Amico (1,248 pins), Darrian Gilmore (1,217 pins) and Bryce Rodgers (1,205 pins.)
Other Vikings who competed were Nick Galligan (1,216 pins), Carson Kwiatkowski (953 pins) and Alex Sandford (849 pins.)
The top six individual boys and girls bowlers along with team champions North Tonawanda and Frontier (Division I) plus West Seneca East boys bowling and Maryvale girls bowling (Division II) will now compete at the NYSPHSAA championships next month in Syracuse.
