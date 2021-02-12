NORTH TONAWANDA — Last season's loss to Health Sciences in the Class A crossover still stings for Lumberjacks head coach Ryan Mountain. But he's got a new team and much more to worry about on a daily basis in the midst of this pandemic.
"Well it's been a resurrection. We hadn't done anything since our last game at Buff State at all," said Mountain, whose Jacks sit at 1-1 in the Niagara Frontier League after their first week of action.
"We weren't allowed to have any workouts or anything, so to get the call on that Friday that we were gonna have a season, it literally felt like a spiritual resurrection because we love basketball."
Mountain noted how every team is different and he's accurate in that assessment. Coming off his second Section VI title as NT's head man, the 2021 crew will feature a different cast than last season's Class A1 champions, who were nearly 12 deep and senior heavy with names like Dante Moultrie, Noah Fox and the Cutter twins, Cam and Jordan.
This year's focus will be about "excellent team basketball" as Mountain continues to wade through his roster to cultivate a game plan for his kids' skill sets.
"From what I see, there's definitely some stuff from last year that we can do as far as pace and tempo," Mountain said.
"But the reality is, we don't have the depth that we did last year. ... So we're gonna play around with some tempos and some styles, and we've got some new stuff in this year that capitalizes on the talents of Luke (Granto) and Wally (Wisniewski) and Patrick (McNeil) and Nick (Sciandra), and the players that have come up from junior varsity have picked up much quicker than I anticipated. So I think by midseason we should be a tough team to beat."
There have already been highs and lows. Tuesday's season opener was a 70-56 win for the Jacks, as Wisniewski shined in his first game back with NT by scoring 22 points against Grand Island. Thursday night was a hot start but the Jacks ran out of steam, leading to CSAT pulling out a 56-43 victory.
It's been a long time coming for Wisniewski, as he left the district to play football at St. Joe's during the fall of 2019. Although he transferred back home last winter, the senior co-captain missed most of last season's championship run due to injury.
"It's really cool just to be back with everybody that I know," Wisniewski said. "People that I've grown up with, it just feels like home. Feels good to be back on this team, be a leader here. Just happy to be back with my boys."
The past year has been adverse for Wisniewski, considering he would've missed his junior and senior campaigns if this late basketball season hadn't started. What's kept him going through it all is keeping a positive attitude and keeping his priorities in check.
"Getting through school first, because that's my biggest priority," Wisniewski said. "Make it to college. And sports are secondary, but they do mean a lot to me, so it was pretty hard going through that injury and having to transfer and doing all of that. But I'm back where I should be and I feel like I fit really well."
Granto may only be a sophomore, but he's the lone returning starter from the Jacks' 2019-20 roster. Learning from a senior-laden bunch, Granto reflected on how last season's run to Buff State could help him this winter.
"I mean just from the beginning of last season I just prided myself on absorbing everything I possibly could," Granto said. "And I learned a lot from those seniors and I'm just able to put it all together this year and hopefully I'll have a good season."
The scrappy guard sees the youth on the roster, as Granto is one of four sophomore Jacks this season. They might be inexperienced, but Granto knows how intent this squad is on competing for an NFL championship.
He just hopes to do his part in another title quest.
"I've gotta lead by example a lot of the time. So if it's a close game, we're down," said Granto, who scored 18 points Thursday, " ... I've gotta be that guy to keep composure and just make sure the guys are where they need to be and I've gotta know where everyone is on the court."
Sciandra will be taking on a bigger role stepping into the starting lineup as a senior. Being one of the squad's top sharpshooters, the senior guard looks to lead one of the top floor-spacing units in the NFL.
But like many in the Class of 2021, being able to even enjoy this opportunity has dawned on Sciandra.
"It means a lot. It's almost been a year (since we last played) and they kept pushing it back from December," said Sciandra, who netted 18 points in the season opener. "And now Feb. 1 (came), we finally got to play and it meant everything. So happy we got to play."
NT has a mini break, as the Jacks return to the hardwood 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston-Porter.
