NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda baseball got back in the win column in memorable fashion.
In one of the best comeback efforts we may see all 2021, the Lumberjacks were able to walk-off against Niagara Falls on Monday, taking a 9-8 win over the Wolverines. NT (1-2 Niagara Frontier League) saw Parker Chlebowy notch a game-winning single in the seventh, as the Falls (1-2 NFL) succumbed to a fielding error that yielded the final two runs of the tilt.
This one had the early makings of a blowout. The Wolverines made quick work of freshman Aidan Haynes, as they got a lead-off single from Trevor Kennedy, then an RBI single from Morgan Zientara. After a walk for Tyler White and stolen base from Kennedy, Riley Cardinali rocked an RBI double, before the next two batters got on base by being hit by a pitch and taking another walk.
Down 5-0 in the first, that set the stage for sophomore Sam Heim to enter in relief and save the day. But it wasn't just his day on the mound, Heim was setting up to have the game of his life.
"It just feels amazing. You never really experience these kinds of things. It's a dream almost, you know?" Heim said of his 3-for-4 outing, to go along with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
Heim did give up a walk and a run in his first inning pitched, but he quickly got out of the first with his first K of the night. He seemed the be the spark NT needed, as the Jacks slowly crept back in. JJ Reed opened up the second with a single, followed up by Paul Schwandt's RBI double to get the Jacks on the board. But it was Heim who stole the show again, blasting a two-run homer, cutting the margin to 6-3.
The Wolverines avoided trouble early, with Zientara earning an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded and the Jacks nipping at their heels in the bottom of the third. But NT was on the prowl, with the fourth inning being its finest work yet. Heim opened things up with a single before Haynes hit the gap with an RBI single to make it 6-4.
Then Eric Szynkowski came up big in timely fashion with a single, giving Adam Steingasser a path to cut even deeper into the lead, as he recorded an RBI single to make it 6-5. But Reed had the biggest bat in the inning, torching a pitch for a two-run RBI triple, as he scorched Earth rounding third to push the Jacks to a 7-6 advantage.
NT seemed to be pulling away late, once Szynkowski's triple was ensued by Casey O'Bryan's RBI single, making it 8-6. But the Falls was not out of it by any stretch.
In the top of the seventh, Cardinali raked in another single and got his second stolen base of the game after a sac fly out on Aaron Kifer, following a walk on Noah Licht. Once Roman Sanders stepped in as a pitch runner for Licht and Andrew Johnson was hit by a pitch, Kennedy seemed to be the star of game with a two-run RBI single, tying things at eight apiece.
But after a walk on Zach Krathaus and a single from Heim, Chlebowy was able to send in a two-RBI single for a walk-off play of a blunder from the Falls. Aside from Heim, NT's other standout was Reed, who went 2 for 3, recording a single, a triple and two RBI's.
The Wolverines got their top outings from Cardinali (3-3, 2 1B's, 2B, 2 SB's, RBI) and Zientara (2-3, 1B, 2B, 3 IP, 4 K's).
Whether it was that late single, his strong pitching, his homerun, or the diving catch he made on a foul turned double play, Heim was just as in awe of his showing as the fans were at Stan Rojek Field. Being able to get this win in comeback fashion — as well as the Jacks battling back from a 20-0 deficit in their first 15 innings of play this spring — the sophomore believes this win can be something to push NT looking ahead.
"It feels good. It's like we always needed just a little spark to put us into drive," Heim said. "And I feel like this win really helped out. It's really gonna push our momentum forward."
NT head coach Eric Partell was also able to chime in on the comeback effort.
"Sam came in and closed the door there in the first, and we knew we had all seven of our at bats," Partell said.
"And we said if we can just chip away at it, take it one at bat at a time and scratch across some runs, if we get a reasonably run inning we'd be ahead. So we started out, the big homerun obviously put us ahead of the pace and try not to look back. Obviously they tied it up there late and just kept fighting through the seventh. Put the ball in play and make good things happen."
Partell was very encouraged by what Heim did in the win. Saying the sophomore "grew up real fast" in his third varsity outing, Partell believes Heim's comfortability may have come from Friday's game against Niagara Wheatfield, where he got some time on the mound late in the contest. Seeing how well he played against the Falcons gave Partell the confidence to turn to him again Monday when the Jacks were in a tough spot.
"I'm just optimistic, I like what we saw in practice. I like to see it translate on to the field there. You still see him diving for balls even after throwing 90 pitches," Partell said. "He's just got that fight in him that he wants to get the W. "
Next up for NT is a 4:45 p.m. home tilt Wednesday when CSAT comes to Stan Rojek Field. The Falls looks to get back in the win column the same day and time, as the Wolverines host Grand Island.
