LEWISTON — It’s that time of the summer again.
The time where some of the best amateur golfers take a stroll to the top of Lewiston hill for the 63rd annual Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Despite a few late showers, the day couldn’t be better, and the golf couldn’t get much more entertaining.
This rendition of the Lewiston classic, always known for its diversity of cultures, featured golfers from 12 countries this year, in addition to some locals, familiar faces and even 12-year-old Xavier Perez, the youngest in Cup history.
Known for its high quality, NFCC was in great shape and the greens played tough, keeping scores low for the amateurs challenging its fairways.
After day one, there was no individual leader, but a five-way tie for top dog. At 2-under-par 68 and in the lead included Jacob Presutti (Brampton, Ontario), James Blackwell (Buffalo), Ryan Ang (Singapore), Cade Russell (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Jack Boulger (Walpole, Massachusetts).
Additionally, five more players were tied at 1-under – Carl Corpus, Matthew Kress, Angelo Marcon, Shubham Jaglan and Tyler Wood, while a plethora of golfers came in at even par, including Wheatfield’s Anthony Delisanti.
Presutti is going into his junior season at the University of Texas El Paso. This past season, he competed in 18 tournaments and was the Miners’ top finisher three times.
The local, Blackwell, graduated from Ball State University in 2016 and coached at his alma mater for two seasons.
Of his first round, Blackwell said, “I managed it well. I could look at it and say I could’ve shot lower, but I also could’ve shot higher, too. So it kind of worked out. I made a few bogies with wedges in my hand, so as long as I don’t do that, hopefully I’ll be alright.”
Ang, the winner of two amateur events, including the Singapore Open Amateur Championship, goes to school at the Singapore Management University.
Russell currently golfs at Tennessee. He golfed in five tournaments with 15 rounds under his belt in 2021-22. His lowest round was a 68 for the Volunteers.
Boulger, who started at Connecticut, transferred to Southern California for his senior season. He played in 25 rounds with a low score of 71.
Boulger, as one of the last groups to finish, was the last person to recognize the tie upon the leaderboard.
Additionally, Boulger said this is his first Porter Cup and he heard of it because some teammates played in it and his grandparents live half an hour from NFCC.
“It was great. I loved the course and had a good round, so I’m looking forward to the next three,” he said. “Obviously, a long way to go, but I think if I keep making some putts I can try to contend, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Boulger will tee off round two at 8:20 a.m. tomorrow. Meanwhile, Russell will shoot at 9:30 a.m.; Ang at 10 a.m.; Blackwell at 10:40 a.m.; and Presutti at 12:10 p.m.
Other notables in the pack included Perez, who is now the youngest participant in Porter Cup history. The youngster already has sponsorships from Puma, Cobra and Buffalo’s OnCore Golf. He shot an 83 during round one and tees off at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
Porter Cup leaderboard
T-1;Jacob Presutti;68;-2
T-1;James Blackwell;68;-2
T-1;Ryan Ang;68;-2
T-1;Cade Russell;68;-2
T-1;Jack Boulger;68;-2
T-6;Matthew Kress;69;-1
T-6;Angelo Marcon;69;-1
T-6;Shubham Jaglan;69;-1
T-6;Tyler Wood;69;-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.