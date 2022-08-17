When Brittany Day transferred back to North Tonawanda last year, the main reason was a chance to play basketball with her sister Annabelle. So when the duo announced they were heading to Cardinal O’Hara, it was no surprise they were going as a packaged deal.
Annabelle’s ascent to the North Tonawanda varsity squad as an eighth-grader drew Brittany back from Sacred Heart. They helped lead the Lumberjacks to a share of the Niagara Frontier League championship and an 18-2 record.
But the Days have designs on winning state championships and eventually earning college basketball scholarships. They played travel basketball with several O’Hara players over the years, but their fate was sealed after playing for coach Nick O’Neil on a series of all-star teams.
“I coached them in an all-star game, I saw them play when I was scouting schools,” O’Neil said. “They were good players, they worked hard and they’re good kids. I didn’t think of anything at the time, but I knew who they were, for sure.”
The desire to play together comes from a massive family, one so big that the Days played with Madelyne Ringler, who despite being a junior at North Tonawanda last year, is their aunt. And another sister, Lilly, will be a seventh-grader this year and Annabelle is already anticipating her playing with her at O'Hara in a couple years.
“They have a great school and great coaches,” Brittany said. “All of the girls on the team have great energy and I wanted to win a championship with them. … I know most of the girls from travel season when I was little and they’re really welcoming already.”
For the last few years, Annabelle and Brittany have been tied together in basketball pursuits. They play AAU basketball five times per week and get strength training four times per week at Pro Training Basketball in North Tonawanda, working with coaches like former University at Buffalo players Rod Middleton and Tony Watson.
Brittany said it has been a dream to get a basketball scholarship “for years” and developed from the moment she started playing basketball, while Annabelle said O’Neil’s record of producing college players and contacts with college coaches was a “big” factor in their decision to transfer.
“It’s the best for us,” Brittany said. “But (North Tonawanda coach Erin Strassburg) was supportive.”
The odds of a high school athlete are minuscule — less than 1% of basketball players earn scholarships according to the NCAA — but O’Neil believes both Days have a chance.
Annabelle became one of the top up-and-coming players in Western New York last season, settling in at point guard for North Tonawanda and posting 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
O’Neil sees such upside in the Class A eighth-team all-state selection that he believes she can be a Division I player by the end of her career. Annabelle should slide in at point guard alongside Kyla Hayes, who averaged 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds as a freshman last season.
“We were kind of needing a point guard and a shooter,” O’Neil said. “So she fits in very, very well. It’s like a piece to a puzzle. She really helps our team a lot.”
Brittany, who will be a junior this year, played more of a supporting role for North Tonawanda last season and proved to be a capable scorer by averaging 8.1 points per game. She tallied a career-high 24 points in a 54-51 win over co-NFL champion Lewiston-Porter and scored in double figures eight times.
O’Neil envisions Brittany as a defensive stalwart, who can guard an opponent’s top scorer, while also having the skills to play at the Division II level upon graduation.
“She can be a defensive nightmare for teams, she shoots the ball pretty well, she hustles, she does everything I like,” O’Neil said. “To me, she’ll be another scholarship player. Maybe not at the Division I level, but at the Division II level. If she works on her strength and some other things, she’ll be fine. Her skill level is pretty good.”
Both sisters were happy playing for Strassburg at North Tonawanda and had a chance to contend for sectional and league championships again next season, but the allure of playing for a program that has churned out more than 20 college basketball players during the last decade, including 11 Division I players.
“I’ll be able to run because (O’Hara) runs more,” Annabelle said. “I’ll be able to shoot and play how I usually played (at North Tonawanda).”
