Chris Shank had his mind set on playing college volleyball. Golf was just something fun to do on the side.
Volleyball took him from North Tonawanda to SUNY Purchase in 2007, but he left after one year and was looking for some direction in his life.
Motivated by the actions of his former NT classmate and neighbor, the late Tim Serwinowski, Shank joined the United States Marine Corps in August 2012 and became an air ground task force planner. After three years in North Carolina, Shank spent an additional three years stationed at Camp H.M. Smith on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
During his spare time on the base, Shank worked as an instructor at the Golf Academy Hawaii in Kaneohe, where he would teach both wounded veterans and junior golfers how to play the sport. Watching their joy upon hitting a great shot after some time trying to improve their swing was the moment Shank decided to leave the military and become a coach.
Now, since he switched career paths in May 2018, Shank is ready to become the team leader in a different setting.
Shank is now set to be the women’s golf coach at Mount Mercy University, an NAIA school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This came after Shank was hired a year ago as an assistant coach and was then named the interim head coach in January.
The opportunity, Shank said, “is very exciting,” as the Mustangs program was one he felt connected to instantly and saw its potential immediately, crediting the diverse 22-player roster featuring six international students this year.
“I’m very fortunate to be in a spot to help build a nationally recognized program,” Shank said. “And our main goal every year is to get to nationals and win our conference (Heart of America) and recruit girls from, not even just all over the country but all over the world. … It’s exciting to start building that and getting the players and the students here that are going to help build a really strong championship culture.”
Even before he joined Mount Mercy’s staff, Shank developed experience working at the Fox Valley Club in Lancaster, a year as the Outreach Coordinator for the First Tee of WNY and then a year as a golf instructor for GOLFTEC in Boulder, Colorado. But it was the combination of the school’s year-round facilities and a strong meeting with then coach Molly Altofer that made him pack up and head to the Midwest.
Shank saw potential when he joined the program last summer but felt it needed to be a little more structured with a little more aggression. When Shank was named interim head coach in January, Altofer was promoted to assistant athletic director and was the team’s advisor and, as he explained, helped make the proper decisions to put the Mustangs in the best position.
Along with the “strong” golf IQ, it became apparent to Altofer that Shank also had “high energy” and knew his past experience as a college athlete would be beneficial to the team.
“He just has that feeling and that presence of being very trustworthy,” Altfoer said. “And I think that translates to the coaching side as well. I certainly know that many of our players look to him for advice, not only on the golf course, but personally, professionally, as they’re looking to start careers, and other fields, they certainly seek his guidance.”
While he doesn’t play as much as he used to, Shank still aims to golf himself at least three to four times a year. Shank competed in the U.S. Open qualifier May 10 at the Wichita Country Club. Competing is a “sharp reminder” to him of the mental focus required for the game’s intensity and uses his time in competition to not only place himself in his players shoes and how to make their experiences easier.
Shank has his eyes on turning Mount St. Mercy into a top-25 NAIA program by the end of season by applying statistics to the game is “critical” for player development and success.
“What golf has become now is tracking every single step,” Shank said. “So, having players be more intense on the golf course, based off of their different type of game and making decisions that way. And being aggressive, maybe not to the whole, but aggressive to certain spots play in that players favor. And just using the statistics from your practice rounds and your tournament rounds, to kind of find out all of that information, you know how to practice.”
