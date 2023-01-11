NORTH TONAWANDA — If you’ve watched the Disney / PIXAR classic, “Toy Story,” one of the film’s iconic messages is one of friendship. And through volunteering in different roles or suiting up with her Lady Jacks lacrosse teammates, Tayler Woolston told the community of North Tonawanda, “You’ve got a friend in me.”
As she had impacted residents of all ages with her kind, loving and hard-working personality, the NT community was saddened to hear of young Tayler’s passing in the early hours of Jan. 1. Although her life ended at 16 years old, Tayler lived her life to the fullest.
“(Tayler) loved with her whole heart,” said her father, Chris. “She wore her heart on her sleeve and she loved with her whole heart — everything she did.”
Described by her father as “the most bubbly, smiling, loving person” one would have met, Tayler was a well-rounded person. She loved animals, especially black-and-white cows. Camping at Wildwood Campgrounds in Medina or the Jellystone Park of WNY in North Java was one of Tayler’s favorite pastimes and how she celebrated her last five birthdays. Tayler enjoyed listening to country and hip-hop music and considered Morgan Wallen as her overall favorite artist.
Tayler loved spending quality time with both Chris and her mother, Nikki and her three older siblings — Kaitlyn, Hailey and Ayden. And no matter the occasion, Tayler looked forward to family gatherings, especially to interact with her toddler-aged cousins. Tayler also had aspirations of becoming an elementary school teacher and was attending Early Childhood Education classes through the Orleans / Niagara BOCES starting this school year as a junior at North Tonawanda High School.
Being a leader became Tayler’s trademark, starting when she first became a volunteer in middle school to work North Tonawanda Athletic Association little league football games on Strad Avenue. Cooking and serving food at the snack stand, cleaning up the fields, helping the kids — Tayler loved all the aspects of the role, even serving through the 2022 season. To this day, Chris doesn’t really know how Tayler’s serving-aspect of her personality blossomed – only that she was a natural.
“(Nikki and I) have always taught all our kids to be kind to others, to be good to others and give what you can because you never know when you’re going to be in a bad spot and you need somebody to give to you,” he said.
Tayler’s leadership role transferred over to sports, especially once she found her niche as a defender for Lady Jacks lacrosse starting her freshman year after playing softball for years.
“She was a pretty fierce, defensive player,” said Chris with a laugh. “I always used to tell her, ‘If you’re not catching penalties you’re not playing hard enough!’”
When Desiree Doucette was hired as NT’s JV girls lacrosse coach this past spring, she instantly noticed how Tayler commanded the room with her personality, knowing when it was time to encourage her teammates and when to provide comedic relief, like singing on bus rides. Tayler was selected by her teammates as a captain — a responsibility she didn’t take lightly.
“She always had the team’s best interests in mind,” said Doucette, a 2016 NTHS graduate. “Tayler embodied everything that (NT Varsity coach Maddie) Chille and I want in a player… I know North Tonawanda lacrosse will be playing for something bigger than themselves this season.”
Once news spread of Tayler’s passing, the North Tonawanda community united to honor her memory, starting with a candlelight vigil at the NTAA Football Field on Jan. 5, where the crowd released balloons into the sky as Dani and Lizzy’s “Dancing in the Sky” played on the speakers. Amongst the crowd that night was North Tonawanda boys basketball coach Ryan Mountain. Like many faculty members, Mountain has a close relationship with the Woolstons and was one of Tayler’s physical education teachers for her junior year. As he looked up into the sky, he noticed one single balloon already came back down.
“That told me that Tayler’s still here and she’s still with us and she’s not ready to pass over just yet,” said Mountain.
On Jan. 6, NT held a moment of silence with Tayler’s #6 jersey displayed on baby blue poster board — her favorite color. In front of a baby-blue wearing crowd, the Lumberjacks defeated Olean, 59-51, going on a 10-2 run over the last three minutes of play.
Mountain told Chris after the game, “That game was for Tayler.”
“This was a night I don’t think anybody in the building is going to forget,” said Mountain after the win. “And who knows? Maybe Tayler helped us down the stretch.”
On Jan. 7, the community came out to support the Woolstons at Tayler’s funeral service held at the Wattengel Funeral Home — a short distance away from NTHS. A GoFundMe page from NTAA raised over $28,000 in the days after Tayler’s passing. And on March 5, a memorial and benefit will be held in her name at Rescue Fire Hall in North Tonawanda, featuring a basket raffle, a chowder sale and live music.
The response the Woolstons have received, Chris said, has been “unreal.”
“The amount of people that have come out, the money they’ve raised for us to help with Tayler’s funeral and everything else has just been overwhelming but also just absolutely amazing. Just beautiful how this community has been and how they’ve rallied around this family and really come together to support us and try to help us during this time.”
Always striving to make others feel special, Chris believes Tayler would have been blown away knowing so many people in her hometown cared about her.
“It would have lit her right up,” said Chris. “She loved this kind of stuff for anybody. And to know that it was all for her, it would have lit her right up like the Fourth of July.”
As an entire community shares memories, Tayler’s serving spirit won’t fade away.
“Tayler was her own self,” said Chris. “She wasn’t afraid to tell anybody about it.”
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
