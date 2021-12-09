North Tonawanda looks to kickstart girls wrestling dreams with all-girls invite

NORTH TONAWANDA — There are a handful of female wrestlers in the North Tonawanda high school and modified programs, but coach Wally Maziarz has grand plans.
An all-female team and a female-specific coach rank atop the list for Maziarz’s plans at North Tonawanda, but for now, he is starting with the first all-female wrestling tournament in program history.
The Lady Jack all-female invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday will be the second all-girls wrestling tournament in Western New York in as many weeks, with the first coming in Chautauqua Lake, which has one of three girls wrestling teams in the state. The tournament is one of five girls invitationals this season, including the Linda Knuutila Memorial tournament Dec. 17-18 at NCCC, which will have an all-girls division.
Wrestling is the fastest growing women’s sport in the United States, as more than 804 girls participated in wrestling in 1994 and the number has exploded to more than 28,000 nationwide in 2021, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Maziarz hopes New York will join 32 other states in sanctioning girls wrestling as a championship sport at the high school level in the future, but for now, approximately 30 wrestlers from 12 schools — including Lockport and Lewiston-Porter — will compete Saturday. Maziarz also reached out to schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania, but could not garner any commitments this time.
“If you’ve ever done wrestling, it will change your life for the better,” said Maziarz, a former NT state champion who wrestled at the University at Buffalo. “Being able to incorporate females is huge, especially with college opportunities. There’s going to be so many scholarship opportunities for these girls. … It’s not only going to be huge for them, but us as well.”
When Maziarz started at North Tonawanda, there were two girls in the program. There are five girls wrestling varsity, junior varsity and modified, while the youth club also has five girls competing this year.
Sophomore Hannah McCarley is the standout of the group, as Maziarz refers to her as a “stud.” McCarley went 2-2 for the boys varsity team at the Joe Shifflet Sweet Home Duals a week ago and is looking to attend the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championships, held each summer in Fargo, North Dakota.
More wrestling opportunities are opening for girls beyond high school, also. The NJCAA announced women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020, while the NWCA sponsored the mult-divisional national dual tournament with separate NAIA and NCAA women’s divisions for the first time and more than 100 colleges offer wrestling as a varsity program.
“If we can get put on the map around here (for girls wrestling), I think it’s going to say a lot about our program being able to develop wrestlers,” Maziarz said. “Positively impacting these females and their futures is going to be huge for the community.”
The plan for Maziarz is to make the tournament an annual event, with hopes to add more teams and competitors each year. Section V’s Warsaw will be attending — at least one college coach will be in attendance — and Maziarz wants to add more Rochester-area teams in the future, as well as teams from other parts of the state. Long Island-based Bayshore and Rocky Point were the first two schools with all-girls wrestling teams in the state.
“We’ll continue to reach out to neighboring states and sections,” Maziarz said. “... The bigger it gets, the more opportunities the girls will have. It’s just another good opportunity for these girls to get recognized by these colleges, hopefully get picked up and we can continue to grow wrestling in this area.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
