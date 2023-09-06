A familiar face from the past will help usher in a new home slate of North Tonawanda football.
NT Class of 1948 graduate and former assistant coach George Tetter will participate in the opening coin toss before the Lumberjacks’ home opener versus Grand Island. The contest will start at 7 p.m. Friday at George J. Vetter Stadium in North Tonawanda.
During his playing career, Tetter was a member of NT’s undefeated and Niagara Frontier League champion team his senior year in 1947 and later played at the collegiate level at Colgate University. Tetter then came home and served as an assistant coach for both Vetter and Chuck Ramsay from 1951 to 1970.
Tetter was also inducted into the North Tonawanda Football Hall of Fame in 1968 and is believed to be the oldest living member of the organization at the age of 94, which he celebrated on May 8.
The husband of the late Gladys Tetter, a father of two children and grandfather of four grandchildren, Tetter was a German and English teacher in the North Tonawanda City School District for 30 years, primarily at NTHS, as well as at the former Payne and Reszel Junior High Schools.
