Tim Ritter knows he’s on borrowed time. How much longer he will be able to speak is uncertain, so he wants to use his voice to make an impact before it’s too late.
Although he currently lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the North Tonawanda graduate still has red, white and blue pumping through his veins. Whether it’s as a proud U.S. Navy veteran or as a Buffalo Bills fan, Ritter wears his colors proudly.
Seven years ago, Ritter felt he had reached the apex of life. He was thriving personally, professionally and physically. But when, at 50 years old, Ritter was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, he was given a guaranteed death sentence.
The cause for ALS is unknown and there is no cure. It’s among the cruelest diseases on the planet, sapping strength from a body until it cannot function. Ritter has been wheelchair-bound since 2018 and is forced to use a ventilator 20 hours per day after his breathing lowered to 35% capacity.
Ritter knows a cure for ALS likely won't come in time no matter how much effort he puts into fundraising, but he wants to help others and came up with a plan only a Bills fan could. He developed Breakthrough to a Cure for ALS and is hoping Bills fans jumping through a table or breaking some object can spread like the Ice Bucket Challenge did a few years ago.
So committed is Ritter, that he went through a table himself to jumpstart the movement. It is believed he is the first member of Bills Mafia to go through a table via Hoyer Lift.
“A lot of people at my stage, if they are even alive, do not have the ability to speak,” Ritter said. “I look at as my responsibility to try to speak for all those people.”
By the time Ritter’s family moved to North Tonawanda in 1980, he was a sophomore in high school and late in the development of fandom. He played soccer for the Lumberjacks but quickly fell in love with the Bills.
Even as the Bills slogged through the first half of the 1980s, as work as professor at the University of North Carolina Pembroke and military service ping-ponged him around the country, Ritter remained loyal.
“That was back in the days of Joe Ferguson, Fred Smerlas, Joe Cribbs and the two-win seasons, but we became fans,” Ritter said. “I’ve got Bills logos all over my wheelchair. I wear a ventilator and I’ve got a Bills cover on my ventilator tube. We’ve cheered them on, even through all the lean years.”
•••
Life was grand for Ritter until he went to pick up a piece of chalk while teaching at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2015 and his hand wouldn’t allow it. The Navy sent him for tests and the results were crushing.
How could his body allow such a wicked disease to enter? He had just won a slew of awards for teaching, and for the first time, maxed out standards for push-ups and sit-ups for the Navy.
After graduating from the University at Buffalo — preceded by a two-year stint of active duty in the U.S. Army — Ritter enlisted in the Navy in 1998. As an NCIS agent working in Naval intelligence, he was called to active duty after the Sept. 11 attacks. He bounced around the country and then was called up again in 2009, spending a year in Iraq. His final deployment was a post teaching at the Naval Academy. But he was forced to retire upon diagnosis.
“I had just been promoted by the Navy, I had just won a prestigious state-level teaching award, I was just appointed the research director at our university and all of that kind of happened 1-2 years before I was diagnosed,” Ritter said. “I was kind of on top of the world and it kind of crashed down when I got diagnosed.”
Average life expectancy for ALS is two to five years, but Ritter’s progression has been slower. He went three years before needing a wheelchair and can still speak clearly despite the average length of voice loss being between seven months and two years.
Ritter is now using his voice to help raise $25,000 to find a cure or find a remedy to slow the progression of ALS. He decided on the Ice Bucket Challenge with a Bills twist.
The plan is for people to grab a piece wood or stick or table and break it while shouting “Breakthrough to a Cure for ALS,” then post to social media and challenge a friend. Ritter would like participants put Breakthrough to a Cure for ALS in the title, with a hashtag or the Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/donate/562984425283088.
“I’d really love to see this thing take off,” Ritter said. “... Those are big dreams, but if you don’t dream big, you never get them.”
