NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda football has been lumbering around for some time now.
The Lumberjacks were unable to get off the schneid Monday night, as they were shut out by Amherst, 14-0, in Class A2 action at North Tonawanda High School. NT (0-3 A2) is now winless since Sept. 13, 2019.
The game began on a somber note, as the NT faithful sat in a moment of silence to honor Francis Burke and Chuck Ramsay, as both passed away this past week. Burke, an NT alumnus and Class of 2013 NT Football Hall of Famer, was an assistant coach of the Jacks' for 30 years after serving as a green beret medic during the Vietnam War. Ramsay was a former player for NT, but he may be best known for coaching Bishop Gibbons High School football for five years until the school's closure in 1970, as well as succeeding George Vetter as the Jacks' head coach from 1971 to 1976.
Ramsay was also awarded the Bud Henry award by the NTFHOF in 2016.
After a ho-hum first quarter, action picked up in the second. The Tigers (1-1 A2) were driving until NT defensive lineman Ashton Kasprzak deflected Amherst quarterback Nick Tiberi's pass and reeled in an interception. That play was to no avail, though, as Jacks QB Nash Rieselman's sent a pick back the Tigers' way the next possession, to Jerry Williams.
Amherst would take advantage the next series, as Tiberi connected with Darviae Gray on a 23-yard touchdown, making it 7-0 after the PAT. The Tigers would halt another NT drive before the half, this time with Savion Withrow picking off Rieselman.
Both defenses looked strong throughout and the second half was no different. After trading punts, the Jacks took possession backed up near their own end zone. That's when disaster struck, as a snap went over Rieselman's head, resulting in Nico Giardina putting the game out of reach with another 23-yard TD on the fumble recovery.
NT continued to battle back and drove into Amherst territory the following possession. Rieselman was able to find Dennis Johnson on a fourth-down conversion, but the play was nullified an illegal shift. That would loom large for the Jacks, as they were unable to convert the fourth-and-11 from there, as Rieselman was sacked for a turnover on downs.
The Tigers held the ball for the remaining minutes of the game, bleeding the clock out behind the running of Teddie McDuffie Jr.
NT senior Wally Wisniewski knows the Jacks offense has been able produce in the passing game, but Monday's contest made it tough for them due to the wind. But even beyond this loss, the St. Joe's transfer wants to see a higher focus level out of his team moving forward.
"Just our preparation on game day. We've gotta be more focused, we've gotta be locked in," said Wisniewski, team's leading receiver on the season. "Just have the attitude that we want to win ... I know we can, everything's there. ... We can do a lot good. We just need to win games and that's just preparation."
Johnson also came out strong in this tilt, producing several chunk plays for the Jacks offense on the ground and in the air. The junior back believes NT is beating itself in its game slate thus far, as the Jacks have succumbed with a 102-29 margin through three weeks.
Johnson really wanted this one, though, sharing how he was trying to do his 1/11th for his 12th-grade teammates on NT's senior night. Despite the loss, Johnson acknowledged how well the defense played, improving from games of allowing 36 and 38 points in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.
As he continues to work towards getting NT in the win column, Johnson wants his team to remain positive through the ebbs and flows.
"When we're down, everybody staying uplifted and not worrying about being down (will help)," Johnson said. "It's always 0-0, even if the score is whatever it is, (we've) just gotta think of the positives. You've gotta be positive in all situations."
NT will look to get its elusive first win 7 p.m. Saturday at Kenmore East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.