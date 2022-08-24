NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda was supposed to climb back into the Class A sectional playoff picture last season. The Lumberjacks went 3-3 in 2020 and were thought to have the pieces to improve again.
Instead, they finished 2-7. Frustration building in the locker room with each loss eventually spilled onto the field for all to see. Players committed undisciplined penalties, scuffled with opponents and sometimes with teammates in the midst of games.
But second-year head coach Ben Bunker knew changes needed to be made and the players also had the awareness to know something new had to happen. North Tonawanda has grown tired at looking up in the standings and is aiming for its first season better than .500 since 2016.
“Our goal is to play a ninth meaningful game and to be a top-12 team in Class A,” Bunker said. “We have to take care of our league and that will always be our goal. We’ll start there and once the second season starts, that’s where we want to be.”
Although the coaching staff demanded a change, it was the players who decided they needed to own past mistakes. Since last season, Lumberjack players are requiring more from each other, whether it’s knowing assignments, attending offseason workouts and ridding themselves of complacency.
“There wasn’t big enough talk about holding each other accountable last year,” NT junior James Campas said. “Knowing that and seeing our mistakes from last year, now we can improve upon them, especially with lots of seniors that have been playing with these last teams. From these past few practices, we’ve seen better morale overall and we just seem to click better as a team.”
Few players in the program hold themselves more accountable than quarterback Nash Reiselman. After throwing 11 touchdowns in the COVID-19-shortened spring season, Reiselman thought a breakout year was coming.
Although he was one of 21 quarterbacks in Western New York to throw for more than 1,000 yards, Reiselman also had 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It was frequently difficult for North Tonawanda to sustain offense last season.
Reiselman threw for 476 yards and seven touchdowns in the final two games, but he also did not reach 100 yards in five games, including a 17-yard performance against Starpoint. He went from completing 63.5% of his passes as a sophomore to 50% last season.
Placing the blame solely on Reiselman would be unfair — something Bunker noted — but he wanted to get better, so he enrolled with Joe Licata Football, Inc. to improve. The senior-to-be spent the offseason training frequently with the former University at Buffalo quarterback and traveled out of state for camps.
With his acquired knowledge, the return of fullback Sam Heim (357 yards) and the addition of two 6-foot-2 basketball players in Moses Merchant and Michael Shapiro, Reiselman could be primed for a strong campaign.
“I always want to be improving,” Reiselman said. “Even when I feel like there’s nothing that can get better, there’s always ways to get better.”
Tradition is a common theme at North Tonawanda, particularly since Bunker was a graduate of the school. Despite an urge from the coaches and players to return to a time when losing was a rarity, many of the players were not around when the program was rolling, so they want to create their own legacy.
“It’s their team and they want to write the path on their own terms,” Bunker said. “It’s building on old tradition, but starting a new tradition as well.”
North Tonawanda opens the season on the road against West Seneca West at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.