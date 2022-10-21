NORTH TONAWANDA — The stadium had nearly emptied, congratulatory handshakes and photos were finished, but a group of players weren’t ready to leave when they plopped down on the Lumberjack photo at midfield.
The end is now in focus for those North Tonawanda seniors. They didn’t win a championship and needed a 30-20 win over Tonawanda to avoid a winless regular season, but winning the 113th T-NT Classic cures a lot of frustration.
It has been a struggle for Lumberjacks the entire season, the kind that gradually beats you down until the only option left is to submit. But there were no signs of quit or disinterest on the field. There was the same fire, same desire to win as Week 1.
There will be no sectional games for North Tonawanda, but the Lumberjacks learned something about themselves. They learned winning was possible. It may not seem like much, but doubt is inevitable when a team goes 0-7 and the closest loss is 20 points. North Tonawanda no longer has to wonder.
“They needed to prove to themselves that they could win,” North Tonawanda coach Ben Bunker said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs all year and to bring home a tradition like this is always meaningful. They left it out there. They bounced back after an early score, it’s the kind of adversity we’ve faced all year and we finally got to come back from it.”
On paper, the T-NT Classic shouldn’t be a big game, let alone one of the most beloved rivalries in Western New York. With 773 students, North Tonawanda has double the enrollment of its rival across the canal, a 72-32-9 series advantage and one loss in the last 20 years. Tonawanda joins Depew as the only Section VI schools to play an opponent two classes bigger this season.
None of that matters in the rivalry, to a point where such a notion is laughable to those involved. It’s embraced by the players and the community. In a time when the best high school teams struggle to fill half a stadium, two teams with a combined record of 1-13 had standing-room-only capacity on both sides of the field.
“The community always comes out and supports with huge crowds,” North Tonawanda senior Nash Rieselman said. “It’s a very special thing. One-hundred-thirteen years is a long time and upholding that tradition is a big thing for us.”
It also helps that four of the last five games haven’t been decided by North Tonawanda blowouts. This was the second time in three years that it was a two-score game, following a 23-0 win by Tonawanda in 2019 and a 7-0 win by the Lumberjacks, who won the previous five meetings by 25 points per game.
Tonawanda ended the regular season 1-7, but lost two one-score games and three two-score contests under first-year coach and former North Tonawanda coach Henry Fumerelle. It comes after losing 12 consecutive games the last two seasons.
It nearly had North Tonawanda on the ropes Friday, but three trips over the 50 — including a goal-line stand at the NT 1-yard line — were costly.
“We’ve been in every game but one and three games came down to the last minute,” Fumerelle said. “We just haven’t been able to finish. But one thing about us is that we never give up. We keep fighting.”
An Aiden Northrup blocked punt set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Alex Gallo to give Tonawanda a 6-0 lead, but North Tonawanda fired back with 30 consecutive points as Rieselman threw four touchdown passes to four different players.
A muffed punt set up Gallo for his second rushing score of the game and then he added one touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter to bring the score closer.
“We have a lot of younger guys that are experiencing this and they are taking in what this tradition means,” Bunker said. “More offseason work and more consistency will hopefully push that scoreboard in a higher direction. But you can throw records out the window for this game.”
