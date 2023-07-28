BUFFALO — While the scoreboard didn’t go the way they had anticipated, the North All-Stars made it clear they were having fun, from first snap to last.
After holding onto a six-point lead through the first three quarters, the Northerners saw their lead disappear on a game-changing sequence. With roughly 12 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, the South took over.
A safety caused by Ashley Walawander (Hamburg) set up a 40-yard touchdown pass and following two-point connection between Brooke Eastman (Pioneer) to Alyssa Salerno (Dunkirk), which was enough for the South All-Stars to secure the 10-6 victory in the inaugural Kensington Lions All-Star flag football game Friday at Coyer Field at Buffalo State University.
The North had one last opportunity to regain the lead following an interception by Molly Martin (Williamsville North) but were stopped at the South 30-yard line, the final nail in the coffin.
But heading into halftime, the North were in the driver’s seat on both sides of the ball.
The offense kept chipping away on previous drives before Lauren Cundra (Williamsville North) found Hannah Farley (Clarence) on the right side of the field, who won the one-on-one battle and broke away for a 40-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 14:10 left in the first half. An extra point attempt was denied by Olivia Kirk (Orchard Park), who kept the South All-Stars in the game with two interceptions.
North All-Stars head coach Chris Monaco (Sweet Home) saw the opportunity to make the score.
“They played a single safety basically the whole game on us (and) obviously they knew we had a couple good running backs,” Monaco said. “So we want to take some shots, right? I mean, we thought we could stretch it out a little bit with just one girl deep back there. So, (we) took some shots, we hit one for a touchdown.”
Defensively, the North had the advantage on the offensive line for the majority of the game, forcing the South into either turnover on downs or 3-and-outs on its first eight drives before the 10-point swing.
No matter who was at quarterback for the South had to deal with the pressure coming from defensive ends Arianna Kennedy (North Tonawanda) and Choloe Thorton (Niagara Falls), who Monaco described as “two crazy competitors.”
With both unofficially recording two sacks apiece, Thorton said the chemistry built over the last week of practice paid off when it mattered most, especially against Eastman.
“I feel like every time when you tried to blitz her, she would fall under pressure,” Thorton said. “So, we would try to hurry up and try to throw the ball. She threw with her right hand, so, we would force her to try to go to the left side, so, it could be harder to try to throw.”
Dealing with the heat began to wear on both teams near the end of game, which lasted roughly 80 minutes of play. For Kennedy, at times, the fatigue from pressuring the quarterback left some opportunities out on the field.
On top of that, South had a handful of playmakers offensively that extended drives with bursts of at least 20 yards.
“For me personally, it’s when I got too tired and just wasn’t thinking straight and I let the QB get past me,” Kennedy said. “That’s when she was able to run down the field or throw the plays.”
Despite the outcome, both Kennedy and Thorton are excited for how next year’s game and beyond would move the sport. For Monaco, it was a pleasure to coach the inaugural team.
“Great group of kids, had a ton of fun the last week,” Monaco said. “(It was) cool getting to see them come together as a team and kind of form those bonds that weren’t there prior to a week ago.”
