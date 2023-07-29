BUFFALO — Three minutes, seven seconds.
The North All-Stars thought that, despite two second-half fumbles, had enough to hold onto what was a one-point lead. And then Cameron Warburton had other plans.
The Cheektowaga graduate scored his second rushing touchdown, followed by a two-point run from Frontier’s Dalton Caldwell to give the South All-Stars a 22-15 victory in the 47th Kensington Lions All-Star game Friday at Buffalo State University. This marked the sixth consecutive time the South won the coveted game dating back to 2016.
While the North All-Stars were able to march right down to the South 40-yard line, an opportunity to tie the game for a second time came to an end. Medina’s Aiden Pitts attempted to find Lockport’s Anthony Bowman for one last shot to the end zone. but the throw sailed over his receiver with 1:11 left.
“Last play, the whole concept of it, we were trying to find our tight end going up the seam like we did the first time we did that touchdown pass,” Pitts said. “And as soon as I dropped back, they got to my face, so I had to get rid of it, trying to make a play.”
With only 22 players on his roster, North All-Stars head coach Mike Corona, of St. Joe’s, was proud of how his team fought to the very end.
“I feel great about how hard they played,” Corona said. “The game went down to the last minute, which is all you can ask for in a high school football game.”
The North entered this year’s contest coming off a 28-7 loss to their cross-town foe. And it appeared the South would be hard to stop again after recording a 9:10 opening drive capped off by Warburton’s 4-yard score and Caldwell’s two-point run to take the early 8-0 lead.
But once Pitts was inserted into the lineup after taking over for Antonio Davis III (Bennett), the North started to gel offensively. In a span of 4:29, the North took a 15-8 lead on consecutive drives. Pitts had a couple carries to get the North into the red-zone and set up a 1-yard score from Sweet Home’s Jordan Theodore.
After forcing a South three-and-out, North marched down again, this time with Pitts finding McKinley’s Shamonti Griffin for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
But the South responded right out of halftime by forcing the North into a 3-and-out and prevented Lockport’s Cole Schmidt from getting a punt off from the 20. A few plays later, St. Francis’ Ricardo Kidd scored on a 3-yard scamper, cutting North’s deficit to 15-14 with 10:28 left in the third quarter. The South then tried to go for a two-point pass play but it was intercepted by Clarence’s Tyler Ryan.
But the two second half fumbles from both Davis and Albion’s Javon Jones, Corona said, are “what killed the game.”
“We would’ve won, to be honest with you,” Corona said. “We (weren’t) protecting the football. That’s it. … Those guys have to fix that. They’re both gonna play in college and they will. But, you win as a team you lose as a team. You compete as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.