BUFFALO — Since 1976, the Kensington Lions all-star game granted graduating high school football seniors one last opportunity to suit up and represent their teams. During that time, unless they were cheerleading, the girls were on the sidelines.
Things have now changed.
In an opportunity to celebrate and put the sport on the same level as the boys, the girls will have their first-ever flag football all-star game. In a similar fashion to the football all-star game, 28 players will compete in a North versus South game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo State University.
Since July 19, the North All-Stars have practiced on the turf field at St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute on Kenmore Avenue. For some of these players, this is their first time playing the sport since the varsity season ended. But after spending the first day going through fundamental drills, the North All-Stars have gelled and are looking ahead to the historic contest, for many reasons.
Niagara Wheatfield graduate Samantha Furan believes the game will not only help break new ground and attract more people to the sport, she anticipates the game itself will provide an “exciting” evening for all ages.
“(Flag football) isn’t something that’s been in high school sports, especially for very long, only the past two years,” said Furan, who played running back this spring. “And I think they should open their minds, come out and enjoy what we have in store because they won’t know that and if they don’t come.”
The North All-Stars, coached by Sweet Home’s Chris Monaco, will feature a lineup of 15 seniors from nine schools (Amherst, Clarence, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, North Tonawanda, Sweet Home, Williamsville East, Williamsville North.) The inaugural Section VI and regional champions, Clarence, as well as Will North, lead the way with three selections.
The Greater Niagara region will also be represented by five players in the inaugural game.
Along with Furan of the Falcons, Niagara Falls and NT had two players selected. Jenesis Caffee and Choloe Thorton will represent the Wolverines while Arianna Kennedy and Molly Lyons were selected from the Lumberjacks.
Kennedy and Lyons were part of NT’s inaugural roster last spring as juniors and brought the inaugural Division I championship back to the Lumberyard, behind a 6-1 record, and led by Katie Harrington, who was named as next year’s head coach for the North All-Stars.
Lyons, who played quarterback and cornerback for NT, noted the progress of the sport, in terms of its organization and detailed product on the field, with all teams expanding their playbooks this spring and utilizing wristbands for plays.
Kennedy, a two-year defensive lineman for NT, agreed with her teammate, noting last year was filled with excitement being part of the inaugural season. While the excitement remained, the intensity of playing increased this spring as the Lumberjacks finished their season in the sectional quarterfinal to Pioneer.
“This year, it (was) fun, but, it’s also you’re much more focused on winning this season,” Kennedy said. “I still found it fun that way but that’s how it’s changed.”
When her coach Mike Esposito told her she made the team, Thorton cried and experienced what she described as “all emotions in one.”
Thorton decided to try out for Niagara Falls as a senior because she loved football. Plus, Thorton wanted to prove that girls can play football, too. Thorton was glad New York State and Section VI made flag football a sanctioned sport, one of only seven states in the country currently recognizing this as such. And as of February, 20 additional states have started pilot programs, meaning the sport will continue to grow.
Wearing the North jersey, to Thorton, means being a role model for younger girls across Western New York, who might be interested in playing too but not sure where to start.
“That gives them an opportunity for them to watch us,” said Thorton, who was a two-way player for the Wolverines. “That will give them an opportunity (and say), ‘Ooh, I want to do that, I want to be like her, I want to do this when I get older.’ We’re setting an example. That’s what it means to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.