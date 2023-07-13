LEWISTON — Noah Kumar looked relaxed after almost five hours of golf. It was impossible to tell he bogeyed two of the last three holes after an otherwise exquisite round.
Although just 21 years old, Kumar has enough experiences over the last few years of his life that a few miscues on the golf course are blips on a screen. He’s bounced around, battled illnesses and a professional career is looming.
Playing in his third Porter Cup, Kumar was leading the field at 7-under-par heading into the 16th hole. But a double-bogey on the 16th hole and a bogey on 18 dropped him to third at the end of Thursday’s second round at Niagara Falls Country Club.
The Sarasota, Florida native finished 43rd last year and 45th in 2021, with a total of one round under par in both tournaments. But Kumar enters the third round two strokes off the lead, behind Sam Nicholson, who shot the best round of the day (65) to sit 6-under-par, while Charlie Berridge is one stroke behind.
Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti, the first round leader, finished 3 over par Thursday to fall back into a three-way tie with Gaven Lane and Juan Martin Loureiro.
“I’ve been through a lot worse than having a 3-foot putt to make par, make birdie or something like that,” Kumar said. “I mean, sure, I’m nervous but I’ve had other other stuff go on that’s far worse than playing golf. I’m truly grateful to be playing this game and playing it for basically a living.”
Born in Pittsburgh, Kumar’s family moved to Florida in 2016 and he had little interest from Division I colleges coming out of high school. So, Kumar quickly committed to Division II Florida Southern.
Kumar was a consistent player for Florida Southern, but felt he needed a change for undisclosed reasons after two seasons. He finally got his chance to compete for a Division I school when Rutgers added him as a transfer last year.
He made the Division 1 All-Northeast Ping team last season, but stomach issues — to which he did not want to divulge the nauseating details and vomiting — that made it difficult for him to travel with the team.
Although Kumar intends to finish his degree, his college golf career appears to be finished in order to focus on his health, with an intention to turn professional in the next two years.
“I ended up having to withdraw from the tournament right before conference, because I was throwing up and all that other nasty stuff that I don’t really want to talk about,” Kumar said. “But I just had little to no energy coming into April. Big Ten’s was a mess, too. I didn’t feel great there either, so it’s frustrating but at the same time I know it’s the right decision.”
Kumar feels healthy at the moment and it showed early in the tournament. He had one bogey in the first round to shoot a 67 and then birdied five of the first 13 holes in the second round to vault into the tournament lead.
Wind was tricky for most of the field during the second round as sun replaced an early rain. After 22 players finished below par in the first round, just six managed to do so Thursday.
Kumar was fooled by the win on 16, causing him to sail his drive over the green and then landed just off the green to the right of the pin on 18.
“Sometimes I’ve scheduled this tournament in the past right in the middle of a couple other tournaments,” Kumar said. “So when I come here, I’m usually running low on fuel or on on energy. But this year, I kind of kept my schedule tight. My game is feeling really good coming into this tournament.”
Despite the frustrating end to the round, Kumar wasn’t disappointed. He’s got two more rounds to play and his nine birdies through 36 holes has matched the number he put up in the entirety of each of his first two Porter Cup appearances.
“I hit it well today. I stayed in the zone, just just a miscue on 16 and 18,” Kumar said. “But I’m not gonna get too down about it. You’ll see a lot of guys out there get pretty annoyed with some shots and throw their hands up don’t know what they’re going to do. And they end up compounding mistakes. That’s the whole goal is not do this week.”
Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela shot 9 over par Thursday after posting a 69 in the first round to fall to 46th place. Tonawanda’s Ryan Edholm climbed as high as fourth during the second round, but bogeyed three on the back nine to sit 14th through two rounds.
The Porter Cup resumes at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The women will tee off first, but the final six groups will alternate between men and women for the final two rounds of the tournament.
Porter Cup Men's Leaderboard (Through Round 2)
|Rank
|Player
|Hometown
|Total Gross Par
|Total Gross
|1
|Sam Nicholson
|Atlantic Beach, FL
|-6
|134
|2
|Charlie Berridge
|Scarsdale, NY
|-5
|135
|3
|Noah Kumar
|Sarasota, FL
|-4
|136
|T4
|Anthony Delisanti
|Sanborn, NY
|-3
|137
|T4
|Gaven Lane
|Argyle, TX
|-3
|137
|T4
|Juan Martin Loureiro
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|-3
|137
|T7
|Blaike Perkins
|Pelican Waters, Austrailia
|-2
|138
|T7
|Christian Castillo
|Frisco, TX
|-2
|138
|T9
|Shubham Jaglan
|Tampa, FL
|-1
|139
|T9
|Blake Wisdom
|Lake Geneva, WI
|-1
|139
