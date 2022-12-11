LEWISTON – No excuses. Just get the job done.
That’s the mindset Niagara men’s basketball has adopted thus far this season. The theme of togetherness in close games was on display in Niagara’s 67-60 non-conference win over Eastern Michigan in a Sunday matinee at the Gallagher Center.
Holding onto a 58-57 lead with 3 minutes, 38 seconds left in regulation, the Purple Eagles (5-4) strung together a 7-0 run to build a 65-57 advantage with 30 seconds remaining. Senior guard Noah Thomasson started and ended this game-deciding stretch with lay-ups and finished with a team-high 20 points (7 of 14 shooting.)
In the loss, Eastern Michigan (2-9) was led by its returning top scorer and sophomore Noah Farrakhan, who recorded game-highs in points (21) and 3-point field goals (3). Classmate and highly coveted guard Emoni Bates finished with 13 points – with just one point coming in the second half.
Considering the visiting Eagles entered the contest averaging 76 points per game, Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said the team did an “excellent job” defensively.
“We held them to 60 (points) and I thought that the second half was just outstanding, holding them to 33-percent shooting. I thought the defense allowed us to get in the open floor, get some easy opportunities and just really proud of our effort defensively,” said Paulus, whose Purple Eagles have now won five of its last seven contests.
After an old-fashioned three-point play from David Mitchell (11 points) gave Niagara its first lead of the day, 9-8, nearly five minutes into the game, Farrakhan drilled his first three-point field goal of the day.
This shot sparked a 9-3 Eagles run and they built a 17-11 lead with 10:54 remaining. This was when Bates converted a jump shot in front of the Niagara bench and was called for a technical foul. Niagara converted both free throws as a result and turned this into a two-possession game (17-13 EMU.)
Trailing 24-21 with under six minutes left in the half, Niagara found some life offensively. In what was their best offensive sequence of the day thus far, three-point field goals from Braxton Bayless and Aaron Gray (12 points) fueled a 9-2 run and gave Niagara a 29-26 lead with 2:50 left.
Then, with 1:02 remaining, Thomasson drilled his lone three-pointer of the afternoon and gave the Purple Eagles a 35-33 lead. The lead was short-lived as Bates scored his final lay-up of the day, which led to a five-point swing with Kevin David-Rice’s buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Eastern Michigan a 38-35 halftime lead.
Paulus said taking the defensive play to another level was the mindset at halftime for Niagara, no matter who was performing well for the opposing team.
“We talked about it at halftime, was getting three stops in a row three times,” said Paulus. “That was what we talked about. That was what we wrote on the board. We hadn’t had that happen in the first half and so we wanted three stops in a row three times and, to the guys’ credit, they did a phenomenal job.”
Out of the half, a basket from veteran forward Sam Iorio (7 points) brought the deficit to a one-point game and started a 9-2 Niagara run, capped off by back-to-back layups by Lance Erving to take a 48-41 lead with 14:48 left. Farrakhan along with teammates Jalin Billingsley and Yusuf Jihad helped the visiting Eagles score nine consecutive points and retake a 50-48 lead with under nine minutes left. Thomasson’s lay-up at the 8:27 mark tied the game at 50-50 and ended Niagara’s scoring drought.
“We take our pride in our defense and even though we weren’t making shots, you can’t control things like that,” said Thomasson, who later closed Niagara’s scoring with a pair of free-throws with 0:07 remaining. “What we can control is playing defense and make them take tough shots. They were making tough shots in the first half but in the second half, we started getting stops and rebounds and it also helped our offense too.”
Despite this being their ninth loss in their last 10 contests, Eastern Michigan head coach Stan Heath believes the team still has a “much better upside” but still needs to develop team chemistry.
“We’re still trying to figure things out ourselves and improve ourselves defensively, especially,” said Heath. “Make sure that we continue to move and have good movement and spacing offensively. But, more importantly, just how to win down the stretch. We’ve had several games (with) the last three, four minutes hanging in the balance and whether it’s getting the defensive stop, getting the right shot, executing when we need to, we haven’t been able to get that done. We’re still a work in progress.”
With a road contest at NJIT on Dec. 18 up next, Paulus said Niagara is learning how to play in different situations.
“Today was a good experience for our team,” Paulus said. “We were fortunate to win today, but it was a different experience because we were playing with the lead the final minute, the final minute-and-a-half… I think each experience that we go through, these guys have done a great job learning from them and that’s what we want to try to do.”
NOTES: Sunday marked just the fourth all-time meeting between Niagara and Eastern Michigan dating back to the 1970 season and the first encounter at Gallagher Center.
