LEWISTON — Noah Thomasson loves playing at the Gallagher Center.
He said as much after Niagara University’s 73-67 win over Binghamton on Wednesday, but his performance left no doubt. Thomasson scored 27 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists to push the Purple Eagles back over .500.
A 16-point second-half lead dwindled to two, but any time Niagara needed a bucket, Thomasson was happy to oblige, playing every minute and notching his fifth 20-point game of the season and fifth at the Gallagher Center.
For Niagara, it was a strong bounce-back performance after a 62-53 loss at NJIT on Sunday, particularly after responding to Binghamton’s late push with an 11-2 run that gave the Purple Eagles enough cushion to secure a win on a day a two-year contract extension was announced for coach Greg Paulus.
“Our family has been embraced here from Day 1,” said Paulus, who signed an extension through 2027. “This is a special place with amazing people. To have that type of commitment from leadership — (President) Rev. James Maher and athletic director Simon Gray — means a great deal to our program and it’s been a lot of fun at continuing to work at growing our program.”
Niagara (6-5) built a 12-point halftime lead by shutting down the Bearcats offensively, holding them to 25% shooting, including 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. The game quickly changed in the second half when Binghamton started connecting on more shots — particularly in the paint — and capitalized on Niagara’s turnover struggles.
The Purple Eagles had 16 turnovers and just seven assists, while Binghamton guard Jacob Falko was red-hot. Falko came into the game averaging 14 points per game, but scored a career-high 36 points on 14 of 24 shooting, as the Bearcats shot 60% in the second half.
“They did a really good job of going to the post a little bit, finding some angles, attacking the glass and finding some easy ones in transition,” Paulus said. “They made some momentum-type plays and momentum is hard to break. These guys did a great job of making plays and getting the lead back to where it needed to be at the end.”
But Niagara found a way to answer, even when Binghamton (4-8) sliced into the lead and wouldn’t go away. With 4 minutes, 56 seconds remaining and a 52-50 lead, Thomasson drove into the paint for a layup. On the next possession, he found a wide-open Sam Iorio for one of his two big 3s in the second half to spark the run.
“Missing last game really hurt me,” said Iorio, who missed the NJIT game with a shoulder injury sustained in practice. “I wanted to be out there with my guys and for me to come in today with that mindset of having a chip on my shoulder and not do anything but what (Paulus) asked me and just help the team win.”
Shot selection was critical in Niagara keeping the lead. The team shot 52.3% from the field and 50% from 3 — a game after going 1 of 16 from 3 against NJIT — while four players finished in double figures.
Paulus was pleased with the shot selection, he was just looking for more of them, as Binghamton had a 58-44 edge in attempts. Still, the Purple Eagles were often sublime in the half-court and coming out of timeouts. Thomasson scored or was fouled three consecutive times following media timeouts during the second half.
“(Paulus) tells me all the time don’t settle,” Thomasson said. “I got to my left hand, they found me and I was able to knock down some shots.”
Iorio finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Aaron Gray had 13 points and six rebounds, scoring in double figures for the seventh time in eight games. Lance Erving chipped in 10 points.
Niagara returns to action with a MAAC game against Mount St. Mary at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Gallagher Center.
NOTES: Paulus’s extension is his third since coming to Niagara in 2019. ... Men’s hockey coach Jason Lammers and women’s basketball coach Jada Pierce have also signed extensions this month. ... Freshman guard Bryce Moore is expected to return from an undisclosed injury next week.
