No surprise: Softball latest NCCC program to pile up wins

While it took a while longer to get this pack of Thunderwolves rolling, Sanborn native Nate Beutel has built another winning program at Niagara County Community College.
A reigning champion coaching women’s basketball, Beutel has won four consecutive regional championships and 231 games in a decade at NCCC. This week he surpassed 100 softball coaching victories in his eighth spring, with more than a quarter of those marked in the book during what has blossomed into the program’s winningest season in history.
Powered by a record-breaking battery and a one-two punch in the pitching circle, the Thunderwolves (26-13) enter the final six-game stretch of the regular season placed third in Region III with a 22-2 record, having gone 8-0 against WNYAC rivals Erie, Genesee and Jamestown for the first time.
Playing in the shadow of the Thunderwolves’ national championship contending baseball program, NCCC did not have a winning season under Beutel before going 11-7 last year playing a modified regional schedule. The 2018 team, 15-27 overall but sixth in the region at 13-7, had the best season to date.
“I didn’t come into this year expecting us to be an outstanding team,” said Makayla Montes, a sophomore infielder from Grand Island and one of three returning players from last season. “Not because I didn’t believe we could do it. Just because that’s not who we really were as a softball school.”
Montes, who has set a single-season record scoring 55 runs with a .430 batting average and 53 RBIs, has two older brothers who played baseball at NCCC. She recently relayed this season’s softball success to Manny, a member of the 2017 NJCAA Division III runner-up team who went on to play for NCAA D-II power Lenoir Rhyne.
“He couldn’t believe how good we were doing,” Montes said. “It’s a big shock to everyone the kind of season we are having. It feels great playing on a real strong team with a great group of girls, great coaching, we are all super close, and no longer being the underdog team that people think less of.”
Lydia Serrano, the team’s only third-year player, has been the Thunderwolves’ ace. Her 17-10 record is another program high-watermark, and she’s tallied 111 strikeouts over 145 innings with a 4.32 earned-run average. Serrano also bats .402 with 43 RBIs and six home runs, equaling Montes for second on the team.
“I had a feeling this was going to be our year,” said Serrano, a Kenmore West recruit whose brother Benny plays for Niagara University. “I’ve been on the team for three years and I've seen the growth. This group of girls, we all play for each other.”
Also returning Medina’s Morgan Allis as a team leader, NCCC added a strong recruiting class led by game-changing slugger Maggiemay Murrins, a Canadian freshman transfer from Herkimer who was awarded as the Thunderwolves’ female athlete of the year.
Murrins leads NCCC batting .530, smashing school records with 70 hits, 58 RBIs, 16 doubles, and nine home runs. Recruited to play catcher, Murrins has emerged as the No. 2 pitcher, going 9-3 with a 4.90 ERA and fanning 58 batters over 84 innings. Meanwhile, she’s struck out just once in 132 at-bats.
NCCC has never had an All-American softball player, but Murrins “100% should be” the first," Beutel said. “I don't see how she couldn’t be.”
Batting .387 as a team and averaging better than nine runs per game, the Thunderwolves have gotten production beyond the Montes-Murrins-Serrano meat of the order, mostly from locally-farmed prospects
In the field, shortstop Sydnie Luckman has been “a vacuum,” Beutel said, and the freshman from Barker had the winning hit in Sunday’s rally to defeat Mohawk Valley.
Among the other Greater Niagara recruits contributing are Julia Faery (Wilson) at third base, Shelby Wolf (Roy-Hart) at first base and catcher Cecelia Waters (Lockport).
“This team has surprised me in a good way, maybe more than I could've imagined,” Beutel said. “Not that I didn’t know we had a lot of talent here. But the way that they’ve come together and really rallied to put this program on the map a little bit.”
It has been a rewarding journey for Beutel and his assistant coaches, both Niagara County natives, uncle and pitching guru Glenn Meyers, along with Sarah Clingersmith, a former national champion player for Monroe, daughter of previous Thunderwolves coach Bill Clingersmith, and cousin to NCCC’s 500-game winning baseball coach Matt Clingersmith.
With his success in basketball and other duties in NCCC’s athletic department, Beutel doesn’t need to coach softball for any other reasons than competitive drive and school pride.
“I want to put a great product on the field and prove we can be a great softball program, just like all the great programs at NCCC,” Beutel said. “That’s why I am really grateful and proud of this group that has been able to do that.”
