NJCAA cancels hoops tourneys

The Niagara County Community College men's and women's basketball seasons are officially over.
On Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced it'd be cancelling all remaining winter championships, as well as spring competition, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The hoops tourneys were originally postponed into April.
Both NCCC teams has strong winters, as the men's side finished ranked No. 18 at 24-6 in the Division II poll, while the women placed No. 11 nationally with a 30-1 mark and were set to play in the national tournament after claiming a second straight Region III crown.
Women's head coach Nate Beutel made sure to point out the situation many colleges like his are facing now is due to a shorter academic calendar, with the fear of the postseasons being postponed so far back that they'd conflict with May graduations. This is in comparison to the high school level, which has not seen a national cancellation overall in part due to having more time with graduations in June.
That said, the impact of his team missing out on the exposure the national championships provides could loom large.
"That's one of the biggest spots for them to be seen is on that stage," Beutel said. "There's normally hundreds of coaches that attend that national tournament, and so that was giving them one last opportunity to play in front of those coaches, so that's devastating in its own right. On top of the fact that, we'll never be able to put that team that we had this year back on the court."
Beutel has used the time off to catch up on the things that can sometimes hit the back burner during the season, including recruiting contacts for his current players.
Meanwhile, with all on and off-campus recruiting being put on hold until April 15, Beutel is only reaching out to high school recruits through the permitted methods of texts, phone calls and even video chats, as the face-to-face contact limitations are putting coaches like Beutel in a bind for the 2020-21 season.
With a legitimate national championship opportunity ripped away from the Lady Thunderwolves, Beutel was able to put into perspective what his squad has accomplished.
"This group, I had seven sophomores and five of them were with me for two years. We went 61-3 the last two years and won two regional championships," Beutel said. "... It's difficult to know that we'll never be able to reconvene in the locker room and get back on the floor together. I sent the group a text today at about 1 o'clock just saying that I really feel like, at that time, that we would've been in the locker room celebrating our first-ever tournament win.
" ... We just had so many pieces and so many weapons. It just was (a) group that really meshed well together. I can honestly say with confidence (this) was the best group that we've ever had."
Although men's head coach Bill Beilein and his squad were not slated to play in this season's championship tournament, he feels for the players who were unable to close the season out on a stage with such exposure. Missing the postseason is one thing, but Beilein has a soft spot for these players because they'll be missing out on the overall college experience, whether that's end of the year banquets, final team workouts or more.
The men's basketball team held one last meeting Monday as the coaching staff and players discussed how to attack the online class schedule. Beilein awaits like many coaches at this time, as he looks forward to getting back on the recruiting trail.
"We're lucky enough as a program that we've invested a lot of video and a lot of time where we can continue their exposure," Beilein said of his soon-to-be 2020 graduates. "So when the April 15 deadline goes down, and hopefully that does, and whenever I can get on visits and build relationships on those campuses. ... We're doing a lot of things we'd do out of the season; we're using social media, we're using electronic mail and making cold calls, coaches to coaches."
One of Beilein's players did recently commit, as point guard Nigel Scantlebury will head to NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State.
As the year plays out, Beilein hopes his group continues to practice social distancing, so they don't compromise the health of relatives who may be more susceptible to COVID-19. As he mentioned before, the pieces that may be missed out on in his kids' college experience is weighing on his mind.
"Especially in a year like this where we've got nine of our guys set to graduate," Beilein said. "Having nine of those guys walk across the stage would've been a great moment for our program. So you just miss that moment but we'll all be better for it in the end."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
