Jamel Johnson Jr. smiles as he listens to classmates chat noisily about their college plans. He’s genuinely happy for them, but it would be nice to join in.
The Royalton-Hartland senior was named third-team all-state and was the only player in Section VI to rank in the top-five in points, rebounds and steals this season. Normally a player in his position would be running out the clock, waiting for high school to end a new adventure to begin.
But Johnson is still undecided and he’s not alone. Normally high school seniors already have their college destination by this time because college coaches are typically ready to wrap up their recruiting classes for the coming year.
Not anymore.
Fueled by NIL realities and illusions, the transfer portal has altered college basketball beyond recognition. The transfer portal featured 1,643 Division I players and 851 Division II players this year, numbers down from last season but still more than double what they were in 2016.
The portal has also extended the season, with Division I coaches waiting for decisions that create a trickle-down effect for each level. The Division II schools are waiting on Division I schools and Division III is waiting on Division II. Junior colleges are waiting on everyone and high school players are left wondering.
When the NCAA changed rules to allow Division I players to transfer one time with immediate eligibility in 2021 — in addition to allowing name, image and likeness payments — the portal became amateur free agency. Coaches could fill holes or reshape teams in one offseason.
In addition to extra eligibility granted for those who played through the COVID-19 pandemic, the portal essentially caused teams to get older. Coaches find more certainty in a mature, older player and it has left high school players flailing for options.
“You don't know if you should make a decision now or don't know if should wait because you might get another opportunity,” said Johnson, who is deciding between Division III and junior college options. “So it's definitely been a challenge. But I found a way, and as of right now, it's looking good.”
Transfers are nothing new to college basketball, but it was once more calculated. Players had to decipher whether sitting out one season was worthwhile and teams did the same. An older player might help a team, but they also might be able to develop a freshman in the same amount of time.
Transfer portal entrants by year, per VerbalCommits.com
|Year
|Division I
|Division II
|2023
|1,643
|851
|2022
|1,761
|1,182
|2021
|1,711
|1,023
|2020
|1,002
|768
|2019
|987
|693
|2018
|866
|673
|2017
|716
|519
|2016
|469
|303
There are always uncertainties with a transfer, but coaches can gauge a player with college experience easier and they often come with more maturity physically and mentally than an incoming freshman. The portal also decreases travel and recruiting trips because players are still in school and game tape is readily available.
“They're looking for kids that average such points at a four-year school already, they already proved their grades, there's a maturity process to it,” Niagara County Community College coach Bill Beilein said. “The competition level, I think that the transfer portal has playing against each other gives them an advantage when you're trying to evaluate. When you're evaluating high school kid versus high school kid, you're not getting the full grasp, I think, of a mature college kid and I think that's why guys are waiting.”
Niagara had six freshmen during Greg Paulus’ first season in 2019-2020 and now it’s projected to have one incoming scholarship freshman in this year’s recruiting class. St. Bonaventure had four freshmen in 2019-2020, but currently have one commitment from a high school senior for next season.
The high school players affected aren’t those recruited by Power 5 schools. Only 10 of the 247Sports.com Top 150 high school seniors aren’t signed or committed, but it’s the high school players normally recruited by mid-majors or Division II schools that are experiencing the biggest impact.
“If you talk to most Division I coaches right now, all they're doing is recruiting the portal,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “They're not recruiting the high school kid, the junior college kid. … So those Division II kids that Division I schools are taking, that's taking a spot away from a high school kid. There's less scholarship opportunities if you're going to jump into the Division II and Division III ranks and get their best players.”
•••
Not too far down the road from Johnson, Lockport resident Nasier Starks is also still searching for a landing spot after helping St. Mary’s to back-to-back CHSAA Class B championship games.
Starks has workouts planned for a few Division III schools, although he doesn’t have any definitive options. He doesn’t like to think about the idea of not playing college basketball, but it’s hard to keep the thoughts from creeping into his brain.
“It makes you think like, ‘What if you don't go nowhere? What are you gonna do?’” Starks said. “... I’ve played basketball my whole life. So it would be a life-changing, that's for sure.”
Division III teams don’t have the same portal concerns because athletic scholarships aren’t offered and there are fewer players who utilize the extra years of eligibility from COVID-19 because it’s extra tuition that needs to be paid. But the recruiting process is still delayed by the portal.
Hilbert coach Rob deGrandpre recruits year-round, but normally likes his incoming recruits finalized by early May, with the occasional straggler lasting into the summer. But the players on the fringe of a Division II scholarship are awaiting Division II schools who are waiting to see which Division I players fall through the cracks. That puts players like Johnson and Starks in limbo.
“The D-IIs are waiting to see what's happening with some of the D-I transfers,” deGrandpre said. “I mean, they have to. We're kind of doing the same. We're kind of keeping an eye on kids that maybe getting some division two attention, but they haven't gotten the big offer and maybe that offer never comes. … So we're watching those guys, and at the same time, we're kind of watching our own, too.”
The watching and waiting doesn’t seem to have an end, depending on the opinion. Beilein thinks it will last through 2025, while Schmidt believes this is the new version of college basketball.
Freedom to transfer without penalty is a small portion of the equation for players. NIL deals are luring players away, even if it’s for a small sum in the grand scheme and Schmidt has even heard stories of players being promised money that is never delivered.
The number of transfers also began to increase before NIL and rule changes were passed. The NCAA also passed new portal regulations in August 2022 that create caveats to players transferring more than once without redshirt.
Beilein sees some players “running from accountability” in players finding a new team if there was any type of adversity with the first, which has become common in youth sports. More kids are switching high schools or AAU teams based on performance and coaching than ever before and it’s following them to college basketball.
Where high school kids can go with limited options is unknown. Prep school may become an increasingly popular option or players may take a lower-than-expected offer and attempt to transfer up, but Schmidt says the impact won’t be known for two or three years.
What Schmidt does know, however, is that the days of building a team for success over two or three years are dead. Like Beilein, Schmidt now faces the reality of developing players for a year or two for them to jump at another offer.
Instead of teaching players plays in practice, Schmidt is teaching drills. That, he says, will ultimately stunt the growth of players.
“In basketball, the more you know what to do, the better you're going to be,” Schmidt said. “If you're thinking then everything slows down, and the longer a kid is in the program, the better off he's going to be, the more successful is going to be. So when kids are jumping around, it just it makes it so much more difficult for them to be successful. They have to learn the system in order to run the system and that takes time.”
