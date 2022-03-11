Nick Sepe builds global bonds from NCCC bench

With a surname savored in Niagara Falls, Nick Sepe enhances the local flavor at Niagara County Community College. Expanding his basketball worldview and seasoning his coaching repertoire over the past year has made Sepe a key ingredient to the Thunderwolves’ winning recipe.
While working as a safety officer at Niagara Falls High School and helping to revive the The Original Sepe’s Pizza shop his parents created, the 2008 Niagara Catholic graduate and former U.S. Army reservist is in his fourth season as a men’s basketball assistant coach for the Thunderwolves, on their way to the NJCAA Division II tournament next week after winning a regional championship.
“Sepe is the glue for us,” NCCC head coach Bill Beilein said. “Nick has great passion for the game, and it’s relationship-based. He has made personal connections with all of our guys, opening the door to have conversations that are about more than basketball.”
Leveraging relationships brought Sepe to Beilein’s bench. They met at the wedding of Dyrell Dolson, a high school teammate of Sepe’s who went on to play for NCCC. Sepe had been assisting Giulio Colangelo at Niagara Catholic before the school closed.
Building connections on basketball courts across the globe last spring separated Sepe from NCCC for the final month of the season.
“We missed him,” Beilein said. “The first game without him didn’t go so well. It was a mess, in terms of our communication, our harmony, our balance. But the experience he got brought a lot back to the Thunderwolves.”
Setting aside regional rivalry, Sepe accompanied Erie Community College coach Alex Nwora in running basketball camps across seven African countries — Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger — part of the Jordan Nwora Foundation’s initiative to inspire confidence, growth, and development in underprivileged children.
The opportunity arose from Sepe’s fiancé, Jerastaysia Briggs, a former Niagara Catholic basketball player who became friends with Roni Nwora, a Park School graduate now playing for St. Louis, who is the daughter of Alex Nwora and sister of NBA player Jordan Nwora.
“It was amazing and eye-opening,” Sepe said. “It made me a much better person. Everybody was welcoming and treated me with great hospitality. I can’t say I had one bad experience over there.”
Visiting orphanages and communal dwellings in between clinics on outdoor courts gave Sepe greater appreciation for the amenities he enjoys in Niagara Falls.
“It’s humbling,” Sepe said. “Some of the living conditions over there aren’t great, but they are happy to just be enjoying each other’s company. For me to complain about anything over here now would be wrong, because we have so much more.”
Sepe is eager to return to Africa this summer with the Jordan Nwora Foundation, along with working a camp in Buffalo from July 5-9.
“I’m already thinking about ways to give them more knowledge,” Sepe said. “There’s so much untapped talent over there. If I can ever get to the point where I can give someone a scholarship, it can really change and impact somebody’s life. There are kids over there who would flourish with an opportunity.”
NCCC has benefitted from Sepe’s tireless recruiting back home.
“We wouldn’t have half of the players that we’ve gotten here over the last few years here if it wasn’t for him,” said Beilein, who brought a wide-eyed Sepe on his first recruiting trip to New York City three years ago.
A quick study of the recruiting game, conversing with prospects and coaches about the merits of Beilein’s program came naturally to Sepe.
“I’ve always been sociable and good with words,” he said. “Even at Niagara Catholic, I played a big role in getting some of those players to go there. I don’t want to sound conceited, but I think I have a gift for finding talent, looking at their potential, and putting them in the right places to be successful. And that’s become my main role here at NCCC.”
Regional player of the year Justin Hendricks said Sepe was “very involved in my recruitment, and most of the guys here. We have a good relationship with him, and it’s not just basketball.”
“He brings a lot of energy and only wants what’s best for everyone,” said sophomore forward Taylor Sanders, a Niagara Falls native. “I’ve known Sepe for years. He played a big part in my recruiting. Living down the street, he came and talked to my mom and gave off a good vibe. I just knew this is where I wanted to come.”
Sepe’s player development skills were honed in prior years working for Pro Training Basketball in North Tonawanda, where his fiancé now serves in an administrative role.
“The thing I like about Sepe is that he’s invested in the kids,” Pro Training co-owner Rod Middleton said. “The kids trust him. In this type of business, that’s half the battle, getting kids to buy in. And the best way to do that is to buy in to them. Sepe does that very well.”
Further professional development came out of a week Sepe spent in Waverly, Iowa last summer working at the Snow Valley Elite camp run by USA Basketball coach Don Showalter.
“That was another great experience that let me know I’m on the right path,” Sepe said. “In a camp with 30 to 40 high-level basketball minds, it was just a great environment. It made me come back with a better work ethic.”
That work ethic proved useful to the family business, as Sepe last year managed the return of the pizzeria that had been closed for 13 years after being founded by his parents in 1999.
“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “Sepe’s Pizza means everything to me. Everywhere I go in the Falls, people know my name. My father has always been a great businessman. My mom has always been a great cook. This is their legacy.”
Now that the family business is back up and running, Sepe is focused on making a name for himself in coaching.
Balancing two jobs with his coaching responsibilities, while raising two young daughters makes for a hectic home life.
“I hear about it sometimes when I’m at home,” Sepe says with a smile. “But I tell Jeri, she better get used to it. I’m trying to move up in this coaching game, and it’s only going to get busier.”
Until then, Sepe is proud to be part of the Thunderwolves’ pack.
“Coach Beilein’s program is a family,” Sepe said. “It’s really been uplifting to be a part of. It's loving. It fills me up with energy. I work hard because I know what his goals are, and I want to do everything I can to help him get there.”
