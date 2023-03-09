Nick Estell knew what to do.
The clock was ticking in a tie game and the season was on the line. Estell didn’t hesitate in his decision, he just raced up the floor and flung himself into a mass of bodies. There was no panic, not even when he went to the line for two free throws.
That decision led Niagara Falls to a six-point win over Health Sciences in its Section VI Class AA semifinal game. It was also a decision Estell likely wouldn’t have made a year ago or maybe even a few months ago.
Despite being a sophomore, Estell is in his third varsity season with the Wolverines. But he didn’t see major minutes as an eighth-grader, and while he started and showed flashes last season, Estell split point guard duties with Rod Brown.
This year it has been Estell’s show and he’s learning quickly how to be a point guard — a Niagara Falls point guard. He’s realized scoring 20 points per game isn’t necessary and it’s not as important as directing traffic and providing calmness to a group of teammates who feed off emotion.
“I think last year I was a little more nervous,” Estell said. “This year feels kind of like more like I knew what I wanted to do. Last year everything was hectic. I didn't know what was going on in my mind. I was just hooping.”
A knee injury slowed Estell at the beginning of the year, causing him to go 22 days without playing a game. When he did play, Estell wasn’t bad by any means, but improvements were needed.
He scored in double figures twice in his first seven games, including a three-game stretch where he scored 16 total points. Two of those games were four-point losses and Niagara Falls needed to remedy its mistakes.
The very next game, Estell recorded his first career 20-point game, having a huge performance by posting 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 75-38 win over Grand Island on Jan. 17.
Since then, Estell put up two more 20-point games and is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Wolverines also haven’t lost in that 10-game stretch.
“He's made a huge leap,” Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “He's a grinder, he's a worker, so he's in the gym every day, he works hard at it every day. He's one of the guys out here who really studies film, so I think that's helped them jump into that role. From him a year ago to now is night and day, as far as his decision-making, him getting in sets and when to take shots or get other guys involved.”
Estell’s study habits don’t end before or after a game. During stoppages, Estell is hustling to the sideline unsolicited to speak with Bradberry. It’s not because Estell is uncertain of what to do, but he wants to make sure that Niagara Falls is running the right sets or playing the proper defense because he communicates Bradberry’s message to the team.
When Estell has information to relay, it’s never loud. In fact, emotion rarely creeps into Estell’s stone-faced expression. It’s not disinterest or concern, though. His calmness on the court contrasts some of his teammates and it allows them to be more emotional.
James Robinson feasts off high-energy plays, while Omarion Ralands thrives off rhythm plays and Davon Wade is the enforcer who is so passionate that Estell sometimes needs to step into the middle of scrum to settle teammates down. They know that Estell is always going to be calm.
“I would like him to be a little bit more verbal, which is something we've talked about and he's worked on, but he's come a long way in that regard,” Bradberry said. “Those guys are so high-energy that to have a point guard the other guys can look to that always looks like he's in control just helps our guys.”
Managing emotions has been just a piece of Estell’s upward trajectory, however. He’s also learning to dictate the pace of the game without necessarily having to score. But giving Niagara Falls another scoring threat has also been part of his improvement.
Estell has scored in double figures 15 times after doing so in seven games last year, but more importantly, he has recorded at least four assists in 13 games after managing four such outings as a freshman. He says that has come with being the point guard in every game and every play.
“I just now started to pick it up,” Estell said. “Before I would go into (a game) thinking I would do one or the other. One game I would either pass or I would shoot a lot. Now it's like in between. For some quarters I might need to score or if (Ralands) or James is hot, I need to get them the ball because they've got it going. It's just picking and choosing my spots.”
Niagara Falls plays Section V’s Victor in a Class AA state quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.
