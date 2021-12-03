BUFFALO — Nichols School enjoyed many of its best basketball seasons playing in the rugged Niagara Frontier League of the 1980s and 90s.
Some of that late-century NFL ethos has made its way back to North Buffalo with the arrival of new coach Matt Bradshaw from Lewiston-Porter.
Bradshaw brought along another Lancer to coach the junior varsity Vikings, his former freshman coach at Lew-Port and the builder of Park School’s recent basketball dynasty, Dr. Michael Battaglia.
Nichols’ varsity assistant is Jody Crymes, heart and soul of LaSalle’s 1995 state championship team. The embodiment of Niagara Falls point guard play at its finest will mentor a budding star at the position, Jalen Duff, who transferred to Nichols after his All-NFL sophomore season at Lew-Port.
Nichols and Lew-Port were co-champions of the NFL in 1985, Bradshaw’s senior year, and he had long been intrigued by the private school program. “I loved the way they played,” he said. “Disciplined and smart.”
“I’ve always wanted to coach this team,” said Bradshaw, who applied for the job twice before, getting passed over the first time when he “wasn’t ready,” and pulling his name from consideration three years ago after blue-chip prospect Roddy Gayle decided to transfer from Niagara Falls to Lew-Port.
The timing worked out when the Nichols job reopened following Bradshaw’s move to nearby Kenmore and Gayle moving on to prep school in Utah.
“You can build something special here,” Bradshaw said. “The education piece at Nichols is appealing to people, along with the basketball tradition.
“So the next part is, who am I bringing with me? I’ve got to bring winners. I’ve got to bring people who have been in the trenches.”
The first call Bradshaw made was to the first high school coach he played for.
“All coaches have that one coach in their lives that made a difference, and Coach Battaglia was mine,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t usually make a major decision in my life without talking to him. He’s like a father, an uncle and a best friend to me.
“He built that Park program from scratch and did a heck of a job there. I told him if I get this job, you are coming with me.”
Bradshaw badgered Battaglia on a weekly basis over the summer.
“I didn’t think I wanted to coach again,” said Battaglia, who left Park in 2017. “I thought there was absolutely no way. Too much time, too much energy, too much stress, administration, parents, the whole thing.
“But then I started coming to the summer workouts. And I got hooked again.”
Bradshaw recruited Crymes off the AAU coaching circuit, where he played a part in developing prospects like Jermaine Crumpton and Sterling Taplin into Division I scholarship players.
“Coach Crymes, to me, was the most underrated player on those LaSalle teams,” said Bradshaw, who coached Lew-Port’s JV when Crymes played for the Explorers. “People in Niagara County know who he is, but I don’t think a lot of people in Western New York give him the credit he deserves.
“I saw what he was doing with AAU and travel programs. Always being positive and really working. He brings the energy, the passion, the knowledge, and he’s a great defender. He overachieved as a player. If our guards can be half the player, half the defender, with half the energy he had, we’ll be successful. I’m blessed to have this guy here.”
Crymes admits feeling rivalry pangs every time he puts on green gear and walks into the Scully Athletic Center, but he’s excited about the opportunity.
“This is a new journey,” he said. “I hadn’t wanted to coach in high school before. I was fine with doing AAU. But there are guys here who I’ve noticed could use a little spark from a player they respect, or they heard from their father about. These guys are trying to go to the next level and play in college. I’ve traveled that journey, and I can tell them what it’s all about.”
Duff, whose father played for the old NFHS from 1986-89, is aware of Crymes’ credentials.
“I know he played for one of the best teams Niagara Falls ever had and was a lockdown defender,” Duff said. “They were small, but they really locked in. Defense is kind of my weakness. So he can help me become more of a complete player.”
The 5-foot-8 Duff was the area’s third-leading scorer last season, averaging 28.3 points, and was a third-team All-WNY selection. Bulked up from offseason workouts in his garage and on pace to claim several records at Lew-Port, he followed Bradshaw to Nichols to challenge himself academically and against stronger competition in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.
“A lot of kids would take breaking records over pursuing something that might be more difficult,” Bradshaw said. “If he just wanted individual success, he could've stayed where he was. But he wants to be on a successful team. He wants to play against the best players in the best league. And he wants to go to the best academic school in Western New York. I’m amazed at how mature of a decision Jalen made at 17 years old.”
Battaglia, who brought his former Park captain Derrick Cheatom with him to assist him on JV, knows what it takes to develop a program that can win the Monsignor Martin and contend for a state title. He believes Nichols now has the leadership in place to do that.
“I don’t know if Western New York realizes what they’ve got going here,” Battaglia said. “Matt is fiery and very knowledgeable about the game. I’ve learned a lot from him over the years. Jody brings another level of intelligence and savvy. Derrick was a great player at Park and played four years at (NCAA D-II) Saint Micheal’s College. I think it’s an excellent staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.