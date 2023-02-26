LEWISTON — Sometimes the basketball gods are unkind.
Niagara had five chances to tie the game late in the second half and four of them rolled around the rim and fell off. A nine-point halftime lead evaporated against Saint Peter’s on Sunday, as the Purple Eagles fell 66-65 for their third loss in four games.
Even though Niagara held the Peacocks with a basket for the final 5 minutes, 7 seconds of the game, the Purple Eagles did not have enough to overcome a sloppy start to the second half, as nine second-half turnovers led to a 17-point swing and an eight-point hole the could could not dig out from.
“I think we got the opportunities we wanted,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “... Sometimes the ball doesn't go in, when it comes to that. But in terms of getting the right shot there, I was really pleased with all those shots, and hopefully next time, we can continue to get stops, keep them off the foul line and not not put ourselves in that position.”
The start of the game was just as messy, as Niagara started the game with five assists and no turnovers, but it rebounded as the half progressed. The Purple Eagles picked up where they left off against Fairfield on Friday, when they shot nearly 58%.
Niagara shot 58.3% in the first half, making 4 of 5 to finish, which led to 36-27 lead at the intermission. Saint Peter’s (11-16, 6-12 MAAC) switched frequently between a 2-3 matchup zone and man-to-man and the Purple Eagles were able to find holes in the defense.
Aaron Gray missed his first two 3-pointers, but splashed three in the half as penetration into the zone created open looks outside.
“We just got the ball to the middle and we just trusted each other and made the right play in the first half,” Niagara guard Noah Thomasson said. “We made a lot of shots, and even in the second half, we made some shots, too. Just down the stretch, they didn't go in.”
The offense that was so potent in the first half suddenly became stagnant early in the second half. Niagara (15-13, 10-9) had some strong possessions to start on defense, but went off the rails offensively.
It took nearly five minutes of game action for the Purple Eagles to make their first bucket and had three turnovers during that span. Saint Peter’s continued to flip between defenses and threw a full-court press into the mix, but it was nothing they hadn’t seen in the first half.
Niagara shot 39.1% in the final 20 minutes and were forced to play from behind, trailing by as many as eight points.
“We were a little passive when we came out because we were up a little bit,” Niagara guard Braxton Bayless said. “But the press doesn't really affect us. We can break that whenever.”
Niagara cut into the lead a few times, only for Jaylen Murray and Jayden Saddler to hit 3s on both occasions to push the Saint Peter’s lead back to five.
Sam Iorio made a couple of baskets to help get the lead back to one possession, but Thomasson’s first attempt to tie rolled around and out. Bayless made a pretty move in the lane to get a point-blank floater, but that dropped off the rim. He had another chance on a strong drive, but that rolled away and David Mitchell’s wide-open put-back attempt also wouldn’t go down with 17 seconds remaining.
“The game never comes down to one possession,” Paulus said. “… There's so many different plays that go on throughout the course of the 40 minutes that it never comes down to that one play. If you get off to a better start, maybe you're not in that position at the end.”
Niagara’s three losses in the last four games have come from three of the bottom four teams in the MAAC. The Peacocks are second-to-last, while the Purple Eagles also lost to last-place Marist seven days earlier.
The Purple Eagles have since dropped from fourth place to fifth in the standings. Thanks to a 14-point comeback by Manhattan, they are one game back of Quinnipiac for fourth, but only a half-game up on the Jaspers for fifth.
Beating Canisius in the season finale at 3:30 p.m. Saturday is now critical if the Purple Eagles want to secure a bye in the first round of the MAAC tournament.
“We want to be able to put ourselves in a position,” Paulus said. “We were able to do that the last 10 minutes today, but we want to make sure that we can continue to get better and I think we have areas that we can improve upon.”
Thomasson finished with a game-high 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting, while Gray chipped in 13 points and Bayless had 12 points and five rebounds.
Corey Washington had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Murray had 13 points for the Peacocks.
