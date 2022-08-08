JERUSALEM — When Donna Iorio elected to convert her 7-year-old son to Judaism, she never could have imagined the unique opportunities it would create for his future.
Sam Iorio, a graduate forward for Niagara University men's basketball, recently returned from a three-week trip to Israel, the holy land of the Jewish people. He won a gold medal as part of the USA’s Open Division men’s basketball team at the 21st Maccabiah in late July.
It was in Jerusalem where Iorio blended his love of basketball with Judaism at the third-largest sporting event in the world. It was a successful trip, as the United States defeated France, 81-70, in the championship game July 25 at Malha Arena.
“If you would’ve told me when I was 7 years old, where converting to Judaism would take me, I would have never believed you,” Iorio said. “It’s just been one of the biggest blessings of my life, and I owe my mom a lot of credit for having the faith and courage to do that.”
More than 10,000 athletes representing 74 worldwide delegations competed in the “Jewish Olympics,” which occur every four years across Israel. Since its inception in 1932, the mission of the Maccabiah has been to bring Jewish people together using sports as the bridge to connect athletes from around the world.
When the buzzer sounded and the U.S. secured gold, tears poured down Iorio’s face. Queen's “We Are the Champions” engulfed the arena. Photographers swarmed the court at the final buzzer, taking pictures and videos to document the joy and pride Iorio and his teammates felt in that moment.
Iorio went to the locker room to retrieve his iPhone after he received his medal. His first call was a FaceTime to his father, Mike Iorio. But Sam's face wasn’t the first thing on the screen. Instead, it was the shiny medal with the M21 logo in the center.
Mike Iorio is recovering from successful brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Sam dedicated the victory to his father and said the medal was going “right to him.”
“This is everything I do it for,” Sam said sitting on the podium. “I’m just happy to go through it. … I do it for my parents. To see my dad go through that and me being over here and him (being) a trooper, I knew I had to be a trooper and come out here and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Despite the upcoming surgery, Mike Iorio encouraged Sam to go to Israel to compete in the games. Sam wasn't going to waste the opportunity.
“I love you,” Sam told his father on the call. “I love you, bro.”
A connection to the homeland
Iorio’s international resume includes playing in the 2019 Maccabi Games in Budapest, but the 21st Maccabiah in Israel was the first time he got a deeper connection to the Jewish homeland.
Maccabi USA’s athletes participated in a one-week program called Israel Connect, aimed at showcasing Israel’s historic and religious landmarks with nationwide tours to many of the most precious sites.
“It’s a beautiful place, beautiful people,” Iorio said. “It’s really exciting to see everything and be a part of it.”
The U.S. delegation spent time early in the trip visiting places such as Masada, the Dead Sea and the Western Wall — considered by many to be the holiest place in the Jewish faith.
Niagara head coach Greg Paulus, following along from 5,800 miles away in Lewiston, mentioned to Iorio the importance of being himself and how he wanted him to be a sponge and take it all in. He was aware of how big of an opportunity this was for Iorio and how he spoke often about how he wanted to compete in the Maccabiah.
Paulus was elated to see the pictures Iorio sent of places he visited, as he knows having international experiences helps players grow as people.
“We want to continue to grow them as people and as leaders in the community, and when you can have experiences and see different parts of the world and learn different cultures … I think those opportunities are ones to take advantage of,” Paulus said.
Iorio’s vision quickly returned to his final season at Niagara and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title. Shortly after he landed back in the United States, Iorio was back in the gym at the Gallagher Center for summer workouts.
“I finished the job. It’s time to get to work now and go win the MAAC tournament and get to March Madness,” Iorio said. “This goal is done but we got another goal on the way.”
