LEWISTON — Niagara guard Noah Thomasson has declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.
The Purple Eagles released a statement Thursday announcing Thomasson’s decision. He will have until May 31 to withdraw his name, and if he chooses to do so, Thomasson will return to Niagara for his final season.
Thomasson was an unanimous first-team all-MAAC selection, leading the conference with 19.5 points per game. He was also seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6%) and assist-turnover ratio (1.4) and ninth in field goal percentage (48.1) and assists per game (3.5).
“After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the 2023 NBA Draft process, while maintaining my final year of NCAA eligibility at Niagara University,” Thomasson said in a statement. “I am excited and blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to see what is in store for my future.”
Thomasson can now gather information on where he might be selected or what he must do to be worthy of being a draft pick. He can also attend NBA pre-draft camps and attend individual workouts before the declaration deadline.
If Thomasson chooses to hire an agent before May 31, he cannot return to Niagara or play for any other school.
"I fully support Noah going through this evaluation process and gathering additional information,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. "Given the rules and options available to him, Noah is taking advantage of resources to ultimately make the most informed decision."
Thomasson, who started his career with Houston Christian and then played for Butler Community College, saw his scoring average jump nearly nine points per game this season. The 6-foot-3 senior scored 20 points or more 17 times in 31 games this year, including a career-high 35 against Canisius on March 4.
Niagara reached the MAAC semifinals before bowing to tournament-champion Iona. The Purple Eagles have already seen three players — Keith Kiner III, Bryce Moore and Touba Traore — enter the transfer portal, but Thomasson’s return would make them one of the MAAC favorites next season.
Seventeen players from the MAAC have entered the transfer portal, including MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr. and Iona first-team all-conference teammate Nelly Junior Joseph. Qunnipiac’s second-team all-MAAC guard Dezi Jones is also in the portal, along with Fairfield’s T.J. Long, who was the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.
The last Niagara player to play an NBA game was Tahjere McCall — one game for the Nets in 2017 — who finished his college career with Tennessee State. The last Niagara player to be selected in the NBA Draft was Joe Arlauckas in 1987, while the last MAAC player was Rider’s Jason Thompson in 2008.
