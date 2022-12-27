Niagara announced it was shifting its men’s basketball schedule due to ramifications from this weekend’s blizzard.
The Purple Eagles were slated to host Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Friday, but that game has been moved to noon on Saturday. Because Buffalo is still subject to a driving ban, Canisius will play Rider at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Center.
Niagara’s game against Rider, initially scheduled for Sunday, will now be played Monday, followed by Canisius and Mount St. Mary’s. Times for those games have yet to be announced.
It will be the first time since 2010 that Niagara and Canisius have played MAAC games in a doubleheader.
Season ticket holders for Niagara and Canisius will be able to use tickets for Friday’s games on Saturday and one ticket is good for admission for both games.
