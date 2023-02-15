It’s impossible not to notice Harlan Obioha. And not just because he’s a head taller than everyone else.
Against Iona, he raced in front of the pack in transition. Against Quinnipiac, he dove on the floor for a loose ball that resulted in a layup. Against Manhattan, he had to be restrained after taking umbrage to what he felt was a cheap shot at a teammate.
Obioha provides Niagara instant energy and it’s one of the reasons Greg Paulus became enamored after seeing him in an AAU tournament in Atlanta. The other is that he’s 7-foot-1 and 278 pounds.
Even in a sport of giants, Obioha is a large man. So for much of his first two years in Lewiston, the Niagara coaching staff has been working with Obioha to blend that size and energy more often and for longer stretches.
Since last year, Obioha has worked with the Purple Eagles to shed weight in order to get himself into the condition needed to run the court every game. He redshirted last season after arriving between 330-340 pounds. Nearly 60 pounds have come off since and it’s starting to show in his play.
Obioha started a game this season, but hasn’t consistently been in the rotation and rarely for extended periods of time. But in recent games, he’s starting to show flashes of how good he can be.
He made a few key plays off the bench in a come-from-behind win over Canisius, and then notched his first career double-double while playing a career-high 23 minutes in another comeback against Quinnipiac on Friday.
The work on re-tooling his body continues and with it comes more consistent play. But Obioha is also shifting his mindset. At the start of his career, he concerned himself with how to handle an opposing post player, but now he’s starting to realize that opponents have to deal with him.
“I think that that mindset has kind of hit me, not just because of me, but just because my coaches and teammates are telling me that this guy has to guard you, too, and you're the biggest guy on the court at all times,” Obioha said. “And just to go out there and prove that has given me an extra boost out there, knowing that the guy across from me has to deal with me, too."
Before deciding on how he wanted his body to look, Obioha had to first decide how he wanted to use it. Coming out of Hoxie, Kansas — which has a population of about 1,200 — Obioha had scholarships from high-level Division I football programs after quickly becoming a dominant eight-man high school player in a short period of time.
But Obioha decided to play football to get in better shape for basketball, and after a discussion with his mother, Tabetha Gillespie, he decided basketball was the sport he wanted to pursue collegiately.
A connection was also built with Paulus because he went through the same experience coming out of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse. Many thought Paulus had an equal shot of getting to the NBA as a point guard or to the NFL as a quarterback.
Like Obioha, Paulus picked basketball.
“Other people have their own opinions about what you should do,” Paulus said, “but at the end of the day, you’ve got to follow your passion and his first love is basketball. So, I know we connected on that immediately throughout us getting to know each other.”
Once he got to Niagara, Obioha — Niagara’s first 7-footer since Sean Schiano, who played from 1988-92 — participated in practices, learning drills and terminology, but he was also placed in a different workout program than everyone else on the team. While they did something, he might be in the weight room or running.
He developed good strength training habits in high school, but one of the biggest challenges was changing his diet and eating in a way that aided his weight loss. With weight coming off, the goal now is to re-shape what he already has into more muscle, to make him leaner. That, he says, has been more challenging than the initial weight loss.
But his stamina is improving. He’s logged double-digit minutes six times in 21 games, but he’s done so three times in the last four games, including more than 15 in each of the last two games, totaling 19 points and 17 rebounds. Making all that the norm is the next step.
“That's not going to come overnight,” Paulus said. “... There's a couple good days of practice or there's not a couple of good days. It's finding different ways to use those experiences to say, 'OK, what did I learn today?' And then, 'How can I use that the next day or the next time that we come into this situation?' ... It's certainly something that we're working very hard at and those start with the habits that you build each day on and off the court.”
.@ObiohaHarlan— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) February 11, 2023
🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/Gm4YcleOpd
Increased time in the court is also allowing him to showcase that he’s more than a big body. He’s shown some agility by making a twisting layup against Canisius and he’s a skilled passer who can make strong decisions if he catches the ball at the high post or can find a cutting teammate if he’s double-teamed in the low post.
Matchups dictate Niagara’s rotation, but Paulus has shown faith in Obioha recently. Obioha played so well in the second half against Quinnipiac that he started overtime. When the Purple Eagles needed a boost against Iona, Obioha was inserted early in the second half and finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Obioha only averages 2.8 points in 8.7 minutes per game, but his 18.8 player efficiency rating is third on the team and he has grabbed 23.6% of rebounds during his time on the floor, easily making him Niagara’s leader. Average his numbers over 40 minutes and Obioha is posting 12.7 points (third) and 14.5 rebounds (first).
There are still challenges in learning how to most effectively use his size, because even though opponents can’t typically match him, they are bigger than competition in high school. But his confidence is starting to pick up.
“I think it really just helped me know that I can do that; I can dominate whenever I'm out there for that long,” Obioha said. “That's something that teammates have been telling me all year. That's not something that I haven't heard. They told me once the opportunity comes and I do play double-digit minutes, that they have the confidence in me to continue to play hard and continue to have the conditioning to play those minutes.”
Niagara travels to Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Friday. The Purple Eagles are currently in fourth place in the MAAC. The top-five teams get a first-round bye in the MAAC tournament.
