Niagara's Hammond, Parker sisters earn All-MAAC honors

Three Purple Eagles were unanimous selections when the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its all-league basketball teams Monday.
Senior guard Marcus Hammond became just the eighth player in the history of the NU men's program to earn three career all-MAAC selections, taking first-team honors for the second time.
Hammond finished second in the conference in scoring this season (18.1), his third straight season in the top-15. He also finished top-10 free-throw (84%) and 3-point (37%) percentage. He earned his third player of the week recognition Monday as well after averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in blowout wins over Siena and Marist to close the regular season.
The Parker sisters, Cheektowaga natives and former Cardinal O'Hara stars Angel and Aaliyah, were also recognized on the women's side.
Angel, a junior guard, earned a spot on the first team after making second team last season. She led Niagara in points (17.5), assists (5.1) and steals (4.2) per game, leading the nation in the latter as well as total steals (113). That mark set a new single-season program record. She finished top-10 in the conference in assist-to-turnover ration (1.14), field goal attempts (420), field goal makes (119), free throw attempts (135), free throw makes (96), points per game, steals and steals per game.
Aaliyah, a freshman forward, made the all-rookie team after earning eight rookie of the week honors throughout the season. She finished the season first on NU in rebounds per game (6.4) and second in points (12.2), steals (2.2) and field-goal percentage (46.6). Her 59 total steals were third in the MAAC, helping Niagara lead finish with the most in the country.
Iona's Tyson Jolly and Nelly Junior Joseph, Manhattan's Jose Perez and Monmouth's George Papas joined Hammond on the men's first team. Jolly was the only other unanimous selection. Elijah Joiner (Iona), Jao Ituka (Marist), Walker Miller (Monmouth), KC Ndefo (Saint Peter's) and Colby Rogers (Siena) made second team. Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo and Matt Balanc made third team, along with Marist's Ricardo Wright, Monmouth's Shavar Reynolds Jr., Rider's Dimencio Vaughn and Saint Peter's Daryl Banks III.
Ituka headlined the men's all-rookie team, along with Fairfield's TJ Long, Iona's Walter Clayton Jr., SPU's Jaylen Murray and Siena's Jared Billups.
On the women's side, Angel Parker was joined by Fairfield's Lou Lopez-Senechal, Quinnipiac's Mackenzie DeWees and the Manhattan duo of Dee Dee Davis and Courtney Warley on first team. Lopez-Senechal was the only other unanimous selection. Juana Camilion (Iona), Stella Clark (Monmouth), Mikala Morris (Quinnipiac), Kassondra Brown (SPU), Kendrea Williams (SPU) and Rayshel Brown (Siena) made second team, while Dani Haskell (Canisius), Callie Cavanaugh (Fairfield), Rachel Hakes (Fairfield), Brazil Harvey-Carr (Manhattan) and Lenaejha Evans (Rider) made third.
Canisius' Athina Lexa joined Aaliyah Parker as a unanimous selection to the all-rookie team. Petra Juric (Manhattan), Jackie Grisdale (Quinnipiac) and Imani Harris (Siena) rounded out the squad.
The MAAC will announce its major individual award winners on Wednesday during the conference tournament in Atlantic City. Both Niagara teams play Thursday in the quarterfinals.
