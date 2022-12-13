When asked if Niagara had any interest in Aaron Gray coming out of high school, Greg Paulus turned to him and the pair exchanged wry smiles.
At one time, making the jump from Division II to Division I was a rarity. The talent gap was simply too wide. But an influx in basketball talent across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA’s subsequent changes to the transfer portal has broken down once unclimbable barriers.
Gray initially graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence and spent a year at Springfield Commonwealth in Massachusetts. He had Division I offers from Wagner, Bryant, Central Connecticut State, Fairleigh Dickinson and UMass Lowell, but all dropped off when COVID hit.
So Gray spent last year with Division II Southern New Hampshire University, 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Having grown 2 inches since high school, the 6-foot-7 swingman entered the portal and quickly built a report with Paulus.
Now firmly entrenched in Niagara’s starting lineup, posting 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Gray’s detour to Monteagle Ridge is irrelevant and he’s not really concerned with proving wrong the schools who passed on him.
“It’s more so proving myself right,” Gray said. “I always felt I could play with the best of them. I wouldn’t really say it’s proving to anybody else, it’s more so proving myself right.”
It’s impossible not to notice Gray on the court. He brings unique skills to the Purple Eagles, with the athleticism to play above the rim, handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter, while still having enough length to bang around in the post when needed.
Gray’s introduction to Division I basketball was uneven, going 10 of 34 from the field in his first three games, averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during that stretch. But since then, Gray has settled in to become one of Niagara’s most consistent players.
“It’s been an adjustment, but each day I’ve been getting better with the help of coaches and players on this team,” Gray said. “I was a little bit behind this summer when I first came in. They trust in me just like I trust in them. I’m just working on my stuff and trying to get better every day.”
In the last six games, Gray has scored in double figures and grabbed at least five rebounds five times. He has also shot 43.3% from the field over the last six games, while bumping his percentage beyond the arc to 36.4% after starting the year 2 of 15.
“It’s been fun to watch him because he has continued to get better and better and better,” Paulus said. “He has earned the opportunity to be where he is. It’s been fun to see him progress since the summertime to where he is now. You can see his growth, not just on the court, but off the court, too.”
Gray’s ascent is emblematic of Niagara’s program presently. Braxton Bayless, Lance Erving, Keith Kiner and Noah Thomasson all came to the Purple Eagles from junior colleges, while 7-footer Harlan Obioha redshirted a season ago.
Niagara is currently getting 84.6% of its scoring from transfers, while non-Division I transfers are accounting for 41 of the team’s 65.1 points per game. The group is proof that not earning a Division I scholarship out of high school doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future and it also shows the depth of talent across all levels of college basketball.
“Junior college is good basketball,” said Thomasson, who leads the team with 17 points per game. “There’s a couple guys on our team that came from that level and they’ll tell you there’s guys there that can really, really play. Just because it’s not Division I doesn’t mean guys can’t play.”
New freedom for player movement has made the future of programs like Niagara murky. The Purple Eagles and other schools of their size have long been able to slowly develop players over four or five years.
Players can be more impatient with the portal, and if they are successful, find more opportunities at Power 5 schools, much like last year’s leading scorer Marcus Hammond understandably taking an offer from Notre Dame in the spring.
But if Gray continues to improve and decides to finish his career at Niagara — there’s been no indication he won’t — he may have the potential to elevate himself to one of the best all-around players in the MAAC.
“Aaron’s focus has been about the present,” Paulus said. “About where I am now and how I can be better today than yesterday and how I can be better tomorrow than today. When you can have that approach, that’s the first step you need, as opposed to looking down the road too far or looking back. You want to be where your feet are.”
Niagara (5-4) returns to action against NJIT in a non-conference game at 2 p.m. Sunday in Newark, New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.