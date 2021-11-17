LEWISTON — “It’s about pride, it’s about power, we stay hungry, we devour,” Niagara women’s basketball players rapped The Rock’s lyrics on their way out of the Gallagher Center on Wednesday night.
The Parker sisters poured in 30 points with assists on a dozen more, and Niagara polished the glass while sparkling in the second half to come back and win 74-65 against Colgate.
Remaining unbeaten on Monteagle Ridge with a second victory, the Purple Eagles are 2-2 in non-conference play for the first time since 2007.
“There is a lot of fight and a lot of heart in this team,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said. “We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement. I don’t think we’ve played a complete game yet. But I like the fire and intensity that we have shown at times.”
Following a comeback win against Loyola in the home opener, Niagara lost on the road against Oakland and Michigan State, but Pierce was proud of her team’s effort in winning the fourth quarter of both defeats.
“I do love that we don’t quit,” Pierce said. “And that second half tonight was more of that.”
Aaliyah Parker, the most recent player of the year in Western New York and rookie of the week in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, led the way with her second double-double in four freshman games, scoring a season-high 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“I really feel good about this win,” she said. “We came out with a lot of energy and then in the second half we picked it up and played how we usually play.”
Angel Parker, the junior point guard and preseason All-MAAC pick who preceded her sister as an All-WNY recruit from Cardinal O’Hara, scored 11 points and handed out six assists before fouling out with 4:14 remaining.
“One of the bright spots for us was being able to close this game with Angel on the bench,” Pierce said.
So far this season, Aaliyah Parker paces the Purple Eagles in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (9.0), while Angel Parker is the second-leading scorer (11.8) and tops in assists (5.5) and steals (3.0).
Angel Parker said she “expected a lot,” from her sister coming in as a freshman, “and she is surpassing it.”
“She’s playing phenomenal,” Angel added. “I sound like a fangirl, but she amazes me. It’s so fun to watch her play and to play with her.”
“The sky is the limit for Aaliyah,” her coach said. “Having her out there getting rebounds, playing defense, not just scoring the ball, but doing all the little things, as a freshman, that’s nice to see.
“She is bringing her lunch pale with her. There is a lot she still has to learn, but she has a skillset that you can’t teach. I compare her to LeBron James, because she has the size, the strength, and the ability to pass the ball, rebound, drive and shoot the 3. This won’t be the last rookie of the week award she gets.”
The 5-foot-9 Aaliyah Parker’s strong presence on the backboards helped Niagara corral 54% of its own caroms and 71% on the defensive glass for a plus-17 rebounding margin. The Purple Eagles scored 18 points from 23 offensive boards.
“We just crashed the boards and be aggressive when we go for the ball,” Parker said. “It feels good knowing my team has my back and I trust them a lot.”
Sydney Falcon and Lore Porter added 11 points apiece for the Purple Eagles, and Kyra Grimshaw scored nine off the bench.
Niagara pressed full court on defense for much of the game and scored 23 points from forcing 23 turnovers, just above its season average. The Purple Eagles settled down on offense in the second half with seven turnovers, less than half of what they had in the opening quarters.
The Purple Eagles soared ahead after halftime and pulled away with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Grimshaw sank a 3-pointer and Maddy Yelle (six points, six rebounds, three assists) scored off a steal in swelling Niagara’s lead to 65-53 with 5:38 remaining.
Porter caught fire in the third quarter, splashing three from long range and scoring all 11 of her points to put the Purple Eagles ahead 54-49.
“She is a really great defensive player for us,” Pierce said. “She hit some really big shots for us and had a great game overall. But her defense and pressure she was able to play on ball-handlers helped us a lot.”
Niagara’s offense was out of synch in the first half, with 15 turnovers and 35% shooting. The Purple Eagles got an efficient 12 points off the bench from Aaliyah Parker, who hit a 3 at the horn to send them into halftime down 33-32. Parker shot 4 for 5 from the floor in the first half and finished the game 6 of 9.
Angel Parker scored seven in the opening quarter and combined with her sister for 13 of the first 14 points in staking an early 16-11 lead. Niagara turned the ball over on 11 of 25 possessions in the first 14 minutes to fall behind 26-18 when Colgate put together a 15-2 run.
“We had to fight through a lot of adversity in the game,” Angel Parker said. “To stay the course and stay focused even when we have those little lapses, we always come back stronger. So it feels really good to be able to do this as a team.”
Bryan & Stratton (Ohio) 68, NCCC 61
The visitors ranked 20th in the country used a 29-15 fourth quarter to come back and win a game that the Thunderwolves led for much of the night.
NCCC (3-2) turned the ball over 33 times and shot 32% from the field, missing all 14 attempts from beyond the arc.
Gabby McDuffie led NCCC with 20 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds. Ashley Tucker scored 10 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NCCC 86, Bryant & Stratton (Ohio) 66
Allen Fordham scored 18 points to lead the Thunderwolves (4-1) to a home victory Wednesday.
NCCC took control with a dominant first half, outscoring the Bobcats (0-2) 43-22.
LaMarqus Merchant Jr. added 12 points, going 6 of 6 from the charity stripe, while Lamar Lovelace scored 11 and Justin Hendrick chipped in 10. Niagara Falls products Faybion Prather and Taylor Sanders combined for 10 more points, with Prather scoring four of his seven from the free-throw line.
The NCCC men play Friday at Atlantic Cape CC. Both teams then play Saturday at Mercy County CC.
