Niagara women take COVID pause

Niagara University women's basketball is heading on its second COVID-19 pause of the season due to a positive test among the program's Tier 1 personnel, the university announced Tuesday.
The Purple Eagles' games Friday and Saturday at Rider and Jan. 15-16 at Fairfield have been postponed, with rescheduled dates to be determined.
Niagara played its first regular season games last weekend, splitting with Iona. The Purple Eagles opened the season Nov. 30 with an exhibition win over Division II Mercyhurst before canceling their first scheduled regular season game, Dec. 5 against Binghamton.
On Dec. 9, Niagara announced a pause due to a positive test, forcing the postponement of its first two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series. Paired with winter break, the Purple Eagles went without playing the entirety of December.
In other news, Niagara' sophomore Angel Parker was named Big 4 Player of the Week on Tuesday. Parker finished one assist shy of a monster triple-double in Saturday's win over Iona, posting 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five steals. She averaged 17.5 points and 8 rebounds over the weekend series.
